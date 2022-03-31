Southern Miss first baseman Terrica Williams is no longer with the softball program.

A source confirmed to Pine Belt Sports that Williams left the program last Monday.

Pine Belt Sports reached out to a spokesman for the program to confirm the roster change but was told no comment would be made.

Williams is no longer listed on the Southern Miss' official roster on its website.

This season, Williams started in 16 games and played in 19. The senior batted .250 and drove in three RBIs.

Last year, Williams started in 33 games for the Golden Eagles as she posted a .196 average and drove in 14 RBIs.

Southern Miss holds a 20-15 overall record and is 1-8 conference play. The Golden Eagles host Mississippi State on Wednesday.