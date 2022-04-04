After picking up a series win against Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss jumped into the top 25 in numerous baseball polls for the first time this season.

D1 Baseball gave the Golden Eagles the highest ranking at No. 18. Perfect Game ranked USM at No. 20, while Baseball America ranked Southern Miss at No. 22. In Collegiate Baseball's Top 30 rankings Southern Miss for the second straight week stayed at No. 27.

Southern Miss (19-8, 7-2 C-USA) now sits at the top of the conference standings after its recent series win. According to warrennolan.com, the Golden Eagles hold a RPI of 26, which is the highest in Conference USA.

Southern Miss will have a chance to make a case to climb the rankings as the Golden Eagles face No. 9 Ole Miss (19-8) on Tuesday at Trustmark Park, with first pitch set for 6 p.m. USM then travels to face Charlotte (17-10, 4-5) for its weekend series.