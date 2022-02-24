A pair of big swings from Carson Paetow and Reece Ewing, along with a shutout relief outing from Landon Harper, culminated into Southern Miss coming away with a 5-1 Saturday win over Jacksonville State.

It was almost a domino effect of momentum for Southern Miss with Paetow sparking the Golden Eagles’ offense that followed with Harper and Ewing putting the game away.

After a scoreless two innings, Paetow, who made his first career start on Friday, hammered a solo home run to left field to give Southern Miss (5-1) an early 1-0 lead.

“I found out yesterday right before the game (that I was starting),” Paetow said. “It was just a kind of in the moment thing I had to get ready. I know I can play. I just have to be confident. When he told me I was ready for the opportunity.

“First pitch, I was really late and had to make an adjustment. It was definitely an exciting moment. It definitely fired us up and got us going from there.”

Ewing was quick to credit Paetow’s home run as serving as the spark of the offense.

“That’s my guy,” Ewing said. “I knew when he hit it was going out. I’m really happy for him. That really started our offense today. Everybody loves Paetow, so when he did that, it shot the offense up.”

Jacksonville State (0-6) tied the game in the fourth from a two-out RBI single, but the Golden Eagles responded by scoring a run in the fifth and sixth innings. Dustin Dickerson then hit an RBI single while McGillis drove in a run with an RBI sac fly to extend the lead to 3-1.

Harper entered the game in the sixth inning after starting pitcher Hunter Riggins gave up a leadoff double. Harper clamped down as he retired the next 12 batters he faced and JSU hitless while recording four strikeouts while giving up no walks. For Riggins, he allowed one run off five hits and struck out four batters.

“I’m always pretty consistent with my fastball, but my slider was definitely my best pitch today,” Harper said. “I really trust my stuff. I try to stay in the game as long as I can and think about my next out. I felt like I could go even further if I needed to do and get my team where it needed to be.

“I would love to come behind (Riggins) every game if had to. He’s a really good pitcher and knows what he’s doing up there.”

Heading into the eighth inning, Southern Miss put the game away with Ewing hitting a solo home run to right field. McGillis followed with an RBI single to seal the win.

“The two at-bats before I didn’t see a strike,” Ewing said. “Going in there, I wasn’t going to take something until I got a strike. There wasn’t a point to force anything because I have Slade (Wilks, who was 3-for-4) behind me, and he’s killing the ball, so I didn’t want to force a moment. I just let something come to me, and it did. I just put a good swing on it.”

Ewing now extends his hitting streak to six games and is currently hitting .524 after today.

“I think if you look at him and you look at his body, physically, he has lost some weight and trimmed himself up,” Berry said. “He’s probably in the best shape that he has ever been in. To me, it equates to what he is doing on the field, but he’s made some really good plays defensively. He’s got some looseness in that bat right now. He’s obviously playing the game at a high level for us.”

The Southern Miss lineup finished the game by putting up 11 hits, stranded just six runners, struck out twice while seven of the nine hitters in the lineup recorded a hit. Despite the numbers, Berry felt his lineup is still lacking consistency.

“I don’t think we are clicking like we are capable yet,” Berry said. “Obviously, it’s still early in the season. I think you are going to see pitchers that are ahead of hitters right now. We did get some really big hits. We are playing hard.”

First pitch for Sunday’s game is set for 1 p.m.