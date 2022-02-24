LUMBERTON – Lumberton coach Jay Lofton couldn't ask for a better birthday gift with his Lady Panthers punching their ticket to the Big House in Jackson.

Lumberton (21-3) rallied from an 8-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter and defeated Bay Springs (17-4) 51-47 in overtime. For Lofton, who turned 32, it's his first-ever Final Four appearance in just his second year as head coach and leading the girls' program in his first season.

"I told them that I didn't want them to bring me any gifts or anything today," Lofton said. "I just wanted a win. Getting a chance to go to the Big House in just my second year of being a head coach, I'm almost speechless."

In a physical back-and-forth game, Lofton told his team all week that Friday's playoff game would be decided in the fourth quarter behind the combined effort of seniors Kirsten Joseph and Janiya Green as the duo scored 37 points.

"I'm so happy for these girls," Lofton said. "It's been a grind. This entire week, I told them that the second half and fourth quarter were going to be ours. We got an extra four minutes in overtime, but we made just enough plays down the stretch to come out on top against one of the best teams in the state.

"We did just a tremendous job with our game plan and stuck with it and executed it down the stretch."

Bay Springs, which was ranked as high as No. 2 in 1A in several polls this season, had a noticeable size advantage over Lumberton, and it played to the Lady Bulldogs' strength as they dominated the paint. Lofton's strategy to Bay Springs' size was double team players inside the post.

"We picked one of their players out that we essentially decided to not guard at all," Lofton said. "We were doubling the post on every possession with one player."

Bay Springs' size helped the Lady Bulldogs penetrate inside the paint and take a 14-9 lead in the first quarter, but Lumberton narrowed it to 20-19 at the half. At the start of the third quarter, Bay Springs began to pull away as the Lady Bulldogs opened the second half with an 8-0 run and taking a 39-31 lead heading to the fourth.

"I know they got 10-12 extra points on offensive rebounds, but they didn't kill us with it like I thought was possible," Lofton said. "We did an excellent job of being tough on the boards and trying to match that physicality."

Bay Springs had four players reach double digits, with Anna Patrice Patterson leading her team with 15 points.

Lofton's prediction of the game being decided in the fourth quarter with Lumberton rally with a 10-2 run and tying the game at 45-45. Joseph, who went toe-to-toe with Bay Springs', physicality scored 10 of her 21 points in the quarter, seven of which came from the free-throw line.

"That's what I love about Kirsten," said Green, who scored 16 points. "She's such a hard worker. She goes after everybody. She makes stuff happen. There could be five people in the middle, and she can move them around and make something happen and then put it up. I love playing with her."

Joseph's late heroics carried over into overtime as the Lady Panthers looked to put the game away, holding a 47-46 lead. After trying to stall on offense to milk the clock, the Lady Panthers almost turned the ball over, so instead, Lofton took to the offensive, which led to Joseph hitting a jump shot to push the lead 49-46.

"My mentality was just to not give up," Joseph said. "I trust in my teammates and also know what I can bring to the game and just keep playing.

"When I took the ball (I knew I had it). I made my move. I know my form. I know my shot. I know my motion."

Finally, with three seconds left in the game, Green reached the free-throw line and knocked down a pair of free throws to seal the win.

"We have been working hard," Green said. "We really have been going unnoticed. Nobody has been paying us attention down here. But we showed them when we were down, and we put in the work. I think we deserved it."

Also scoring in double digits for Lumberton was Kelsey Joseph, who scored 10 points while Jayla Adams scored four points but came down with 17 rebounds.

Lumberton will face Biggersville in the 1A semifinals at the Mississippi Coliseum on Monday, with tipoff set for 9 a.m.