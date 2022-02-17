Southern Miss opened the season with an 8-1 Friday night win over North Alabama as the Golden Eagles showed consistency on the mound and at the plate.

USM's pitching staff racked up 12 strikeouts while the lineup put up 11 hits.

"We saw some struggles out of these guys, predominantly the same team, last year early we didn't hit a whole lot," Southern Miss coach Scott Berry said. "It was good to see us come out tonight and have double-digit hits and really put together some great at-bats. I hope the experience that we had last year, both good and bad, proves to be better for us this year with how we play. There is no better substitute for experience. That's one thing that we have with these guys."

EARLY PRODUCTION

Southern Miss' lineup got off to a promising start, with the Golden Eagles scoring three runs in the first.

Gabe Montenegro started the bottom of the first by singling off the first pitch. Dustin Dickerson drove him in with an RBI double. After Danny Lynch walked, Christopher Sargent added a run from sacrifice fly. Finally, Reece Ewing drove in a run with an RBI single.

"When (Gabe) led off with a single, I was like well I have to get going too," Dickerson said. "You try and calm everybody down by scratching first.

"I've been seeing it well for a few months now. I expect that to continue."

North Alabama's starting pitcher, Will Haberstock, finished the game as he went five innings, allowed four runs, eight and walked three batters and struck out two.

"In the first inning, he was attacking us with fastballs after we jumped on him early. He would just flick breaking balls in there and try to get ahead early," Dickerson said. "He shut us down for a few innings. Give him credit for that, but we made an adjustment and came out with a win."

Southern Miss tacked on another run in the third inning as Sargent hit an RBI double that bounced off the left field wall to extend the lead to 4-0.

RUNNERS IN SCORING POSITION

Despite Sargent's extra run in the third, Southern Miss' offensive production came almost to a complete halt between the second and seventh innings. The Golden Eagles left 11 runners on base, nine of which came between the second and seventh.

The Golden Eagles left two runners on base in the second, fifth and sixth and the bases loaded in the third.

During the lack of production, North Alabama found some life as the Lions scored a run off a steal to narrow Southern Miss' lead to 4-1.

TOP OF THE LINEUP SHINES

A large reason for the runners left on base came from issues at the bottom of USM's lineup.

The seven, eight and nine hole hitters which were Will McGillis, Slade Wilks and Blake Johnson, combined to put up just one hit and leave nine runners on the base. Notably the lone hit came from McGillis.

In comparison, the top six batters of the lineup put 10 hits and drove in all of the Golden Eagles' runs. Montenegro finished 2-for-4, Dickerson was 2-for-5 with doubles and three RBI, Sargent was 2-for-4 with two RBI and Ewing was 2-for-5 with two RBI.

"That top of the order, the first six hitters, really showed out today," Berry said. "Dustin Dickerson had a great evening tonight at the plate, as did Gabe (Montenegro), (Danny) Lynch, (Christopher Sargent) and (Reece) Ewing. Ewing had a couple of balls that he hit and didn't have anything to show for it."

The top of the order broke the game open in the eighth inning after Matt Cedarburg and Blake Johnson drew walks to open the inning. Dickerson hit a two-run double down the first baseline while Lynch and Ewing hit RBI singles to push the lead to 8-1.

EFFICIENT PITCHING

Starter Ben Ethridge had a solid outing to open the season as he struck out six batters allowed one run off four hits in six innings.

"I felt amazing coming out of the gate," Ethridge said. "I definitely had the fastball and slider working for me. That's the game plan that we stuck with, so I was just going with that throughout the game."

Yet the more impressive performance came from Tyler Stuart, whose fastball sat consistently at 95 mph on the night.

"Me and (Stuart) were out in the summer league together," Ethridge said. "Every summer league appearance I had was me, and then (Stuart) would come out right after me. It was a success then, and it's a success now."

Stuart overcame putting runners on base in the game's final three innings as he gave up four hits. He never gave up a run and struck out six batters to record the save.

"He left guys on each inning," Berry said. "Hats off to North Alabama, the guy is pumping 94-95 mph, and they are putting the ball in play on him. They didn't go away.

"His ability to pitch around those, I think, is really key in developing him from where we go from here. It's big for us on a Friday night for him to cover three innings and for us to use only two pitchers in this three-game series."

First pitch for Saturday's game against North Alabama is scheduled for 2 p.m.