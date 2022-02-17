﻿Southern Miss’ 2022 schedule is one of the most difficult in recent memory.

The Golden Eagles’ schedule features seven teams that made the NCAA tournament last season, which includes Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Alabama, South Alabama, Dallas Baptist, Charlotte, Old Dominion and Louisiana Tech.

According to Warrenolan.com, the Golden Eagles will play 27 games this season against 11 different teams in last year’s top 100 Rating Percentage Index, with seven of those teams in the top 50.

MIDWEEKS

Southern Miss returns to its regular mid-week schedule and is set to play 13 games. Twice this year, the Golden Eagles will play two games during the week. The lineup includes reigning national champions No. 4 Mississippi State, No. 5 Ole Miss, Alabama, South Alabama, Tulane, UNO and Southeastern Louisiana.

Southern Miss lost five of its six mid-week games last season in the strange mid-week schedule, three of which were to South Alabama, who won the Sun Belt Conference tournament. The Golden Eagles’ lone came in a 5-4 victory against Alabama.

In the past, mid-week games have been crucial in determining whether Southern Miss could earn an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. While in general, they help determine RPI, Southern Miss may not need them to earn an at-large bid, but based on how tough the conference will be, assuming if things go in USM’s way, they could be the determining factor in hosting a regional.

NORTH ALABAMA

North Alabama enters its final season of transition to Division I. UNA brings back seven starters from last season.

To put it mildly, North Alabama struggled after finishing 7-40 last season and five of their wins came from Lipscomb. To say the least, USM should earn a favorable start to the year.

JACKSONVILLE STATE

Last year, Southern Miss went on the road and took two games from the Gamecocks. Jacksonville State ended up finishing 26-27, with its notable wins coming in a series win against South Alabama. The Gamecocks, a future member of C-USA, were picked to finish fourth in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Last year, Jacksonville State was where Southern Miss’ hitting began to turn for the better. The Golden Eagles will host the series this year, so it should be back-to-back easy weekends.

@LOUISIANA

This is a highly anticipated rematch for the future Sun Belt foes. As Southern Miss fans remember, the second game of the series got heated. The Golden Eagles dugout did not take kindly to Will McGillis taking a pitch to the head, especially Danny Lynch, who had to be restrained. As Golden Eagles fans fondly remember, Lynch promptly followed with a home run that featured him doing a bat flip and taking his time around the bases.

Aside from the tension on the field last year, the Golden Eagles got the sweep and it was a key booster to their RPI.

UL finished 32-23 last year, but expectations are high for the Ragin’ Cajuns as they were picked to finish third in the conference. UL brings back a solid lineup but still has to figure out its weekend rotation.

Before UL takes on Southern Miss, the Ragin’ Cajuns will host No. 20 UC Irvine to start the season. UL will then face Stanford, Indiana and Arkansas in the Karbach Round Rock Classic.

If UL just splits half of those games, that will set this series up to be a critical RPI matchup for both teams.

@DALLAS BAPTIST

In the final non-conference weekend series of the season, the Golden Eagles will travel to take on baseball powerhouse No. 22 Dallas Baptist. Many fans may remember when USM took on the Salukis back in 2017 in the Fayetteville Regional.

DBU has been known for its offense and should feature again after finishing 16th in the country in runs scored. Yet unlike the past, Dallas Baptist may have a well-rounded pitching staff as they return loads of experience.

This will be another big RPI game for both programs, especially since DBU will have played Texas Tech, Oklahoma and San Diego.

FLORIDA ATLANTIC

Southern Miss kicks off conference play against FAU, who traditionally is a contender for the C-USA crown.

The owls opened the year with a series win over then No. 24 UCF and a mid-week win over then No. 6 Florida, but FAU finished with a disappointing 32-25 record.

FAU returns an experienced and talented lineup, but things fell apart for the Owls due to its pitching staff as it finished with a 6.16 ERA. If FAU turns that around, then the Owls could be as dangerous as anyone else in C-USA.

@WESTERN KENTUCKY

After three straight difficult weekends, Western Kentucky should technically be a welcome sight, except the series will be on the road. USM won three out of four against WKU, not to mention the Golden Eagles defeated them in the C-USA tournament in a game that started after midnight.

WKU, which finished 27-29, returns its entire weekend rotation and could be a much more competitive team than last season.

LOUISIANA TECH

Here is another highly anticipated matchup against USM’s rival. The Golden Eagles and Bulldogs played an unthinkable 11 times last year. That rivalry is expected to stay heated, especially after LA Tech hosted their own regional.

It goes without saying that this will be a critical series for RPI and conference standings.

LA Tech, which finished 42-20, takes on a tough non-conference schedule against Wichita State, LSU, Tulane and Dallas Baptist.

The Bulldogs bring back several weekend starters and critical bats in its lineup.

@CHARLOTTE

After a difficult home series against La Tech, the Golden Eagles follow with another contender for the C-USA crown with Charlotte.

The 49ers finished last year with a 40-21 record and bring back almost their entire lineup, including Austin Knight, who has been tabbed the Preseason C-USA Player of the Year.

Charlotte opens the season with Louisville, UCONN, South Florida and West Virginia, not to mention notable non-conference games with Appalachian State, Campbell, College of Charleston, Coastal Carolina, North Carolina and South Carolina. Even if Charlotte splits half of those games, assuming the 49ers do well in conference play, the 49ers could have a promising resume for an at-large bid.

Again this will be another critical series for RPI and for the conference standings.

@FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL

Florida International struggled last year as they posted a 20-31 record. What talent their team had was lost to the MLB draft.

Despite potentially being a struggling team, Southern Miss has to go on the road to face the favorable matchup.

RICE

How have the mighty fallen? Rice has a new head coach with Joze Cruz taking over a program that finished 23-29.

Although Cruz is an alum, the Owls have a great deal of work to do in order to bring themselves back to anywhere near the prominence they once had.

Rice takes on a brutal non-conference schedule with an opening weekend series against No. 1 Texas and a series against No. 14 Texas Tech, along with mid-week games against Baylor, Houston and Texas A&M.

It’s safe to say that the name of Rice still strikes fear into teams not to overlook them, and you certainly can’t count them out when it comes to finding talent. Even so, with a tough early schedule, it’s difficult to see Rice overcoming that and struggling to find an identity at this point in the year.

@UAB

The Blazers were the worst team in the C-USA West after posting an 18-36 record.

UAB hired a new coach with Casey Dunn and has brought in several new transfers. It’s hard to tell what the Blazers will look like in 2022, but it’s safe to say they will be a rebuilding program. But again, it’s an easier series for the Golden Eagles that have to be played on the road.

OLD DOMINION

Fans may forget that Old Dominion is currently the reigning C-USA tournament champions.

In fact, the Monarchs should have hosted a regional had it not been for the strange COVID-19 setup the NCAA came up with. To refresh, ODU was the No. 1 seed in a regional that was “hosted” by Virginia. Sure enough, home-field advantage played out in Virginia’s favor.

The Monarchs come off a 44-16 mark. ODU will have to find new pieces for its pitching staff, but its lineup is largely intact from a team that batted .301 and belted 105 home runs.

Out of all of the C-USA league contenders, the Monarchs have the easiest non-conference schedule with it featuring Iona, Binghamton, Bryant and Princeton. The most notable weekend series is against Stoney Brook, who finished 31-18, and mid-week games against No. 12 East Carolina and Virginia.

This is a favorable matchup for Southern Miss since it’s at home, and while there could be pressure for both teams to deliver for the same narrative for both RPI and conference standings, the edge has to go to USM.

UTSA

Southern Miss swept UTSA last year and should likely do so again. Although the Roadrunners come off a 22-26 season, UTSA always finds a way into the C-USA tournament and always gives teams problems or comes up with unexpected upsets.

This should be a favorable series for the Golden Eagles.

@MIDDLE TENNESSEE

Despite having an elite pitching staff, which was second in C-USA last year, MTSU posted just a 24-29-1 record.

Southern Miss should close out the weekend with another favorable series before returning home for the C-USA tournament.

C-USA TOURNAMENT

Like last year, the C-USA tournament could determine which school from C-USA could host a regional. With multiple teams from C-USA potentially boasting high RPIs, it’s possible that the conference could have at least two teams host a regional.