It was a variety of unfortunate circumstances that William Carey's women's basketball team was forced to deal with in the Lady Crusaders' Monday night 62-45 loss to Faulkner.

After having not played any games for over three weeks due to teams canceling because of COVID-19 issues, the Lady Crusaders finally found themselves also dealing with COVID problem after being without two of their top three scorers.

William Carey (6-4, 2-2) was missing reigning Co-SSAC Player of the Year, McKinley Seal, who has averaged seven points and six assists per game, along with Rebekah Engle, who leads the team in scoring at 14 points per game. In addition, William Carey was missing senior Jamaya Galloway, who averages 5.8 points per game.

"We are missing three kids that are important to us," William Carey coach Tracy English said. "We talked about how it was an opportunity for somebody else to get in and normally don't get those opportunities, go out and play and make something happen. It was hard. We depend on those three kids an awful lot to get us going offensively and defensively."

Despite being shorthanded, the Lady Crusaders held their own for most of the first half. William Carey trailed 11-4 early on, but Lauren Rowley kept the Lady Crusaders in the game in the first quarter by scoring eight of her team-leading 15 points. William Carey narrowed the lead 15-12, but Faulkner's Morgan Holland hit a 3-pointer before the end of the quarter to extend the Eagles' lead to 18-12.

"Lauren rallied and played a good game," English said. "She usually receives the fruits of other kids' labors because she's an outside, wing player. McKinley Seal is averaging about eight assists a game, and Lauren usually receives that, but she was playing the point tonight. But she played well. I thought she stepped up, and she probably grew up a little bit."

Faulkner rode the momentum and built up a 29-20 lead, but William Carey responded with and cut the score to a one-possession game at 29-26. However, Faulkner (8-7, 1-2) went on an 8-0 to close the half after hitting a pair of 3-pointers before halftime to take a 37-26 lead. In the first half, the Eagles made six of their eight 3-pointers.

"We didn't play well," English said. "We had some kids that just didn't play well. We had (the game) at three points, and then (Faulkner) went on a little run. They found their kid that shoots the 3-ball real well two times in a row. Then the next thing you know, we are down 11 at the half. We started the second half the same way we ended the first half."

William Carey never recovered from the stretch before the half, with the Eagles taking advantage of the Lady Crusaders' limited roster size in the second half.

"We are coming off a break, and Faulkner rotated a lot of kids and played people and even took advantage of us," English said. "They are normally in a 2-3 zone and 2-2-1 full-court press, but they full-court manned us, played man-to-man at the half-court, and put a lot of pressure on us. They don't usually do that. They rotated kids about every three minutes and just took advantage of the fact that we had only eight kids."

Holland led Faulkner with 24 points while Nequoia Adams scored 10 points.

For the Lady Crusaders, along with Rowley's 15 points, she also led the team with seven rebounds. Sabreya Lee also reached double digits as she scored 10 points off the bench.

William Carey will get adequate time to recover with the Lady Crusaders' game on Thursday against Blue Mountain College getting canceled. In addition, English says he expects both Engle and Seal to return later this week.

"Some kids got to play some time they haven't been getting," English said. "We saw some good points there because of that. We had a couple of kids that were nervous because they usually play behind people that are leaders on our basketball team. Those kids weren't there, and they had to do the hard work, and they just had a hard time with it."

William Carey will return to action at home against Sillman College on Saturday with tip-off set at 12 p.m.