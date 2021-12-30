Two-sport athlete John Rhys Plumlee announced on Monday that he was leaving Ole Miss and entering the transfer portal.

“My heart is full and although change is hard, I know change allows each of us to grow and gives us a great opportunity to trust,” Plumlee stated in part of his post. “God is now calling me to serve him in a different area. I am unsure where I will be yet, but I am entering the transfer portal.”

The Oak Grove alum played quarterback for the Rebels in his first two seasons, where he earned All-American honors as a freshman after setting the school’s freshman rushing record for yards at 1,023 and scoring 16 total touchdowns.

Plumlee was 79 for 150 in nine games as he threw for four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Plumlee then spent 2020 as backup to starting quarterback Matt Corral before moving to wide receiver this past season.

On the baseball field, Plumlee batted .267 in the 2021 season. Plumlee appeared in 47 games and started 18 as he drove in seven RBI and hit four doubles while drawing 14 walks.

At Oak Grove, Plumlee helped guide Oak Grove to the 2018 state championship game and was named the Pine Belt Sports Player of the Year. In his high school career, Plumlee threw for 5,430 yards with 51 touchdowns and 19 interceptions while rushing for 2,314 yards and 31 touchdowns.

In his senior season with the Warriors’ baseball team, Plumlee batted .411 and drove in 24 runs, hit two home runs, five triples, and seven doubles and stole 24 bases.