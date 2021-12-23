﻿It was another exciting football season for the Pine Belt. This season, five area teams made the playoffs, with Oak Grove appearing for a fourth straight season in the 6A South State championship game.

The 2021 All-Area Team features numerous players that earned multiple accolades. The Area’s Offensive MVP goes to Oak Grove running back JQ Gray. Gray provided Oak Grove with a big play whenever the Warriors needed a big play. He put up over 1,300 all-purpose yards as he ran for 885 yards, averaged 7.5 yards per carry and 11 touchdowns, and hauled in 41 catches for 550 yards and four touchdowns.

Earning the honor as the Area’s Defensive Player is Sumrall linebacker James Ford. Ford caused most offenses disruption this year and led all area players in tackles. Ford totaled 136 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Leading the all-area team for a second straight year is Oak Grove, which had 12 selections. Quarterback Kabe Barnett makes the team for a second straight year as he completed 60% of his passes and threw for 2,660 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for 301 yards and five touchdowns. Wide receiver Tyrell Pollard also makes the team again as he led the area in receiving yards with 935 yards along with 70 catches and seven touchdowns. Jaylen Aborom, who was selected as an All-State defensive back after coming up with four interceptions and 78 tackles, makes the area team as a wide receiver. At receiver, Aborom hauled in 47 catches for 637 yards and nine touchdowns, which was tied for the second-most touchdown catches in the area. Offensive lineman Klabron Pollard earned first-team all-state honors and lands on the all-area team for a second straight year. Offensive lineman McKale Boley gets chosen for the first time on the all-area team.

On defense, linebacker Braxton Miller makes the team again after recording 97 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. Linebacker Tyrone Harvey racked up 110 tackles, 13 TFLs, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Defensive lineman Adarius Haynes made 68 tackles, 21 TFLs, nine sacks, a fumble recovery and a touchdown. Defensive back Quintin Sterling made 123 tackles and two interceptions. Defensive back Dontavious Howard, who earned several All-State honors, made 35 tackles and four interceptions. Howard also played running back for Oak Grove. Lastly, PJ Woodland, who was also one of the best defensive backs in the area, is chosen as the area kick returner.

Presbyterian Christian had the second most all-area team selections at seven. On offense, running back Briggs Sumrall led the area in rushing yards with 1,201 yards and scored seven touchdowns. Running back Damien McNair ran for 854 yards and six touchdowns. Wide receiver Max McGee hauled in 30 catches for 543 yards and nine touchdowns. Offensive lineman Carter Edwards was a MAIS All-State selection. Kicker Luke Stanley was 26-for-32 on PAT and 6-for-8 on field goals with a long of 37 yards.

On defense, landing on the all-area team for a second season is Christopher Buckhalter after recording 58 tackles, 22 TFLs, 10 sacks, three fumble recoveries, and two blocked punts. Damian Gooden racked up 54 tackles, 22 TFLs, 10 sacks, four fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Sumrall had the third most all-area selections with five along with James Ford. Quarterback John Ford threw for 2,144 yards, 25 touchdowns and ran for 370 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Cade Dedeaux made 49 catches for 928 yards and 13 touchdowns.

On defense, linebacker Noah Classen made 118 tackles, 12 TFLs, two sacks and forced a fumble. Punter Marshall Phillips earned several All-State honors.

Lumberton had four players make the All-Area team for a second straight season. On the defensive line, Keyshawn Drummond recorded 69 tackles, 30 TFLs, and two sacks, while Jonathan Edwards made 54 tackles, 26 TFLs, four sacks and two forced fumbles. Rodney Parker lands on the team as an all-area athlete. At quarterback, Parker threw for 502 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 956 yards and 10 touchdowns. Defensively, Parker made 72 tackles, five TFLs, two sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Also making the team all-area athlete is Da’Byron Conerly, who on offense threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 547 yards and nine touchdowns and made 17 catches for 309 yards and six touchdowns. On defense, Conerly recorded 90 tackles and three interceptions.

Sacred Heart also had four players make the All-Area team, which includes Player of the Year Nick Pipkins. Running back Anthony Boyette ran for 612 yards and nine touchdowns and hauled in 17 catches for 164 yards and four touchdowns. Ashton Ware makes the team as a defensive back after coming down with five interceptions and making 28 tackles. Ware also played wide receiver as he notably made 27 catches for 451 yards and four touchdowns. Jordan Brown also makes the all-area team as an offensive lineman. Notably, on defense, Brown made 51 tackles, 17.5 TFLs, six sacks and forced eight fumbles.

Hattiesburg had three players make the all-area team. Quarterback Tavares Wade threw for 927 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 914 yards and 15 touchdowns.

On defense, linebacker Tabias Hinton recorded 88 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and scored two defensive touchdowns.

Defensive back Kam’Ron Norwood made 37 tackles and an interception and was selected as a second-team All-State and chosen for the North-South All-Star game.

Forrest County Agricultural lands two players on the list after not having any last year. Running back Keeghan Rogers ran for 1,094 yards and seven touchdowns while hauling in five catches for 89 yards and a touchdown. Avery Sledge also makes the team as an area-athlete. At quarterback, Sledge threw for 453 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 843 yards and 10 touchdowns. At linebacker, Sledge recorded 38 tackles, seven TFLs, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Petal has one player selected to the team with offensive lineman Reed McKay, who was selected to the All-Region 3-6A team.

Purvis also lands one player with Conner Lawler making the team as an area-athlete. On offense, Lawler ran for 265 yards and two touchdowns while hauling in nine catches for 180 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, Lawler made 55 tackles, three TFLs, and came down with three interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.