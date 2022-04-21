With no life in Southern Miss’ bats early on and a rare struggling performance from Saturday starter Hunter Riggins, the Golden Eagles were in need of a shot to the arm.

Down 3-1 in the third inning with the bases loaded with no outs, USM made the call for sidearm pitcher Isaiah Rhodes.

Rhodes responded with an infield fly ball, a strikeout and then a comebacker to the mound that seemed to ignite needed energy in the Golden Eagles’ dugout. Rhodes’ standup effort was not only critical in Southern Miss’ 6-3 Saturday win over Rice but was an illustration of the big season the covid-sophomore has had.

“I love getting energy, and I love giving it to the dugout,” Rhodes said. “I hope the hitters get some of that and carry it to the plate.

“My mindset is to go after the guys. Sometimes I’m just throwing it in there, and I hope they hit it. If they don’t, then I’m going to strike them out. I love having a lot of fun, and I show it after I maybe strike someone out in a big inning.”

While there have been plenty of arms in the Southern Miss pitching staff to have breakout seasons, perhaps Rhodes’ emergence is the most impressive. In the 2021 season, Rhodes made two appearances, one inning, and struck out three batters while not allowing any walks or runs.

“He came in the fall on a different level,” Southern Miss coach Scott Berry said. “I’ve been really impressed with what he has been able to do for us.

“I think more than anything (the difference is his) control. Last year we saw he’d get himself in trouble, and he hit two or three guys today, which is not like him. He’s pitched a lot of innings. Last year if you look at him, his control is there. We didn’t have the confidence in him just based on what we evaluated in our scrimmages. This year you can see that confidence, and it certainly has transferred over to gamedays.”

This season, Rhodes has now made 13 appearances, logged 24.1 innings, struck out 34 batters, walked 13 and posted a 2.59 ERA.

“I’m having a lot of fun,” Rhodes said. “I was confident last year even though I didn’t pitch. I got my chance this year, and I ran with it.

“I don’t want to say I haven’t done anything differently, but I haven’t lost confidence. I’ve been building confidence over the last two years. Since I’ve gotten here, my confidence has only grown.”

Leading to Rhodes’ big stand in the third was Riggins struggling early on to find the zone, with Rice (11-27, 4-12 C-USA) scoring the first run of the game off an RBI single in the second inning.

After Will McGillis hit a solo home run to tie the game in the second, Riggins again fell into trouble in the third after he walked the first two batters he faced with a fielding error loading the bases.

Rhodes, who picked up the win and improved his record to 3-0, threw three scoreless and allowed only one hit and struck out six batters despite walking two batters and hitting two more. According to catcher Blake Johnson, Rhodes’ energy carried over into the dugout, which led to a 5-run inning in the fifth.

“It’s a lot of fun (catching him),” Johnson said. “For the most part, it’s really exciting. You feed off of that, especially as a catcher. I try to give him the same energy back.

“They have the momentum, and then he does something like that; even though we didn’t score in that situation, it was a huge morale booster and gave the momentum to us.”

After McGillis doubled to open the inning, Charlie Fischer hit an RBI double. Johnson then followed with a 2-run homer, his first of the year, that hit the scoreboard in left field. Gabe Montenegro then delivered a 2-run RBI single with two outs to give Southern Miss its 6-3 lead.

From there, USM’s relievers Drew Boyd and Dalton Rogers combined to hold Rice hitless for the rest of the game. The duo combined to strike out six batters and allow only one walk.

Sunday’s first pitch against Rice is set for 1 p.m.