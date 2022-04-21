As he has done so many times this season, Tanner Hall turned in another memorable pitching performance as Southern Miss won its 12th straight game in a 1-0 win against Rice.

Hall put up his second 13-strikeout performance of the season, which had Southern Miss coach Scott Berry comparing the sophomore right-handed pitcher to former Golden Eagle great Nick Sandlin. As many remember, Sandlin, back in 2018, was named National Pitcher of the Year and currently plays for the Cleveland Guardians.

When Hall was told of the comparison in the postgame interview, a look of disbelief came over the young pitcher.

"That's an honor, but I don't know about all that now," Hall said. "He's a little bit better than me.

"That's 100% a guy I look up to. I was on his Twitter the other day looking at some clips of him; I have to admit."

Hall threw a career-high of eight innings and 103 pitches as he allowed just three hits, walked one batter and hit another.

"He throws from a different arm angle than Sandlin, but there is a lot of the same action," Berry said. "It gets under the barrel, and nobody can ever really get it in the air, and that's the same way with Nick. But like I said, it's a different action, but they are very similar in the way they attack and the way they work quickly. They throw strikes. Everything about them matches up and really mirrors one another."

Hall's effort helped Southern Miss improve its overall record to 30-8, which matches the school's best start in school history.

From the start, the sophomore right-hander dominated as he struck out the first seven batters he faced.

"It's more and more confidence, and I was just feeling it," Hall said. "I felt all the pitches.

"I was feeling confident in the bullpen. Everything felt good, so going out, I was feeling excited."

Hall's biggest jam of the night came in the seventh after he gave up a leadoff single with a passed ball moving the runner to second base. With USM holding its 1-0 lead, Hall responded with a strikeout and then picked the runner off at second before he induced a groundout to end the inning.

"It was hard to pitch with one run," Hall said. You just have to keep confident and keep doing what you are doing. You can't exhale out there. You can't get comfortable.

"I feel like around the fifth, the peak, is when you start feeling (tired). That's when their team starts seeing the ball a little better. That's kind of the perfect time to step up, and you need to build off of that and get stronger."

On the opposite end, Southern Miss' lineup equally struggled against Rice's starting pitcher Cooper Chandler with the Golden Eagles putting up just five hits.

The night's only run came in the seventh inning from Dustin Dickerson. Dickerson, who was 2-for-4, led the inning off with his second double of the night. Two at-bats later, Christopher Sargent hit a fly ball to shallow right field, which Dickerson scored after beating the tag at home plate.

"The numbers on their guy didn't indicate what he did to us, but I thought his stuff was really good," Berry said. "He had four strikeouts against us and didn't walk anybody. I thought he pounded the zone and had a good slider to back it up. One run won this game because of a shutout."

Closer Landon Harper finished the game by retiring Rice's lineup in order and picked up his eighth save of the season. While Berry gave credit to Harper's effort, he also felt it was critical for Hall to have a long outing to give the bullpen a needed break.

"He wanted to finish that, but he was at 103 pitches," Berry said. "We still have a lot of year left. We had Landon, he that hadn't thrown since Tuesday night against Tulane. We had double midweeks, so we used a lot of guys, so it was important that he covered what he did in those eight innings and keep everybody fresh for the next two games."

Notably, Southern Miss' designated hitter Slade Wilks missed the game after suffering a strained oblique muscle in the batting cages with no timetable set for him to return.

Saturday's first against Rice is set for 2 p.m.