PURVIS – Holding a 5-2 lead, Purvis’ Jacob Parker watched his grand slam ball soar over the right field that broke open Friday’s night game. It was the exclamation point for the Tornados’ big offensive night as Purvis unleashed its recent frustrations out on Columbia for a 15-5 run-rule win.

“I’m just trying to hit the ball hard,” Jacob Parker said “Anything I can do to score runs for the team is what I was trying to do.

“We have been up and down since the Poplarville series. We needed a break open and get the bats hot again.”

The Tornados’ bats put up 11 hits, five of which were extra-base hits, and scored in every inning in the six-inning game. Notably, every Purvis hitter recorded at least one RBI.

After starting the season 14-1, the Tornados entered Friday’s game having lost three of its last four games, which Farlow felt was due to the increase of talent in opposing pitching.

“We knew that when we got into district that pitching was going to get a lot better,” Purvis coach Tony Farlow said. “We haven’t really faced anybody that throws hard. Then all of sudden you are facing Lawrence County, Columbia, Poplarville and their main guys throw in the low to mid-80s.

“The biggest thing I was proud of tonight is that we scored in every inning. There are not too many times you do that. We’ve had big first innings and then fizzle out and then put nothing on the board for three or four innings. But that was huge tonight.”

Purvis’ win now sets up a series showdown with rival Sumrall next week to claim the region title.

“Next week we are going to bring it,” said Jacob Parker, who was 2-for-3 with six RBIs. “It’s a big game, a big rivalry game. I think we are both equally matched. We swing it good. They swing it good. They have good arms but so do we. It should be a good game.”

Purvis (16-4, 6-2) jumped out a to 2-0 lead in the first after Jacob Parker hit his first home run of the night, which was a 2-run shot that went over the Tornados’ scoreboard. Columbia (15-8, 4-4) answered with a solo home run and an RBI single in the top of the second to tie the game at 2-2.

Yet the Tornados' offense kept rolling as they added an RBI single from Conner Lawler. Then in the third, Kevin Krummel hit a leadoff triple with an error by Columbia scoring him. Finally, in the fourth, Jacob Parker extended the lead to 9-2 with a grand slam while Jojo Parker tacked on a run with an RBI single.

Columbia managed to respond with a 3-run inning in the fifth to make the score 9-5. However, an RBI triple by Austin Lawler and an RBI sac fly in the bottom half of the frame built Purvis’ lead to 11-5.

Purvis’ starting pitcher Ethan Williamson was pulled in the fifth as the sophomore allowed four earned runs off seven, struck out six batters and walked two.

Then in the seventh, the Wildcats were out of pitching and loaded the bases in the sixth inning. Hunter Jackson drew an RBI walk, which was followed by an RBI single by Damon Putnam. Walker Flatt scored another run with a fielder’s choice while the game-ending run came on an error.

With Sumrall’s win over Lawrence County, Purvis will have to beat the undefeated Bobcats (20-0, 8-0) twice in the series.

“Next week being what it is, we still have something to play for,” Farlow said. “First place is still wide open. It makes the series a little more interesting next week. I think the Sumrall series will be a good series. We’ll have our work cut out. They are undefeated for a reason. It’ll be an issue of if we can get a bat on the ball and eliminate strikeouts.”