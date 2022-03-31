PEARL – Southern Miss coach Scott Berry preaches to his team that games are similar to a boxing match.

That was certainly the case on Tuesday night at Trustmark Park as No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 18 Southern Miss went back and forth in a game that shared remnants of last year’s Oxford Regional.

“I’ve seen a lot of wins in 22 years, and some of them have come easy, and some of them have come hard,” Berry said. “I can’t remember one where we just stayed right there in the middle of the ring, battled it back and forth, and didn’t put our head down when things didn’t go our way.”

However, this time, the Golden Eagles emerged victorious coming out on top with a 10-7 win to stay unbeaten against ranked teams and also sweeping in-state rivals Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

“I felt like it was just continuing on from the series that we had up there in the regional in Oxford,” Berry said. “It was just two clubs that carried it over to this game here. It was the same competitiveness out of both of them. At the end of the day, it was our club that found a way to win and grinded that thing out. I couldn’t be more proud.”

For third baseman Danny Lynch, who hit a go-ahead 3-run home run in the top of the eighth inning, felt the win was an illustration of how his team is better than just average.

“Coach (Travis) Creel said it after that some average teams when you are up all game and give up the lead would fold,” Lynch said. “That’s not us. It just shows our resilience.

“It’s never really another game when you are playing a good team like this. Not even just for the rivalry but the late-season implications. If you want to host regionals, if you want to host super regionals (then), these are the kinds of teams you have to beat. We have been good for midweeks, and we play a lot of teams like this during the midweeks.”

Early on, Ole Miss threw the first big punch in the match as Southern Miss’ pitching staff had its worst night of the season after allowing a season-high of six walks and the Rebels took advantage of almost all of them.

In the second inning, USM’s starting pitcher Tyler Stuart gave up a pair of two-out walks. Ole Miss’ Hayden Dunhurst capitalized with a 3-run home run to give the Rebels a 3-0 lead.

Southern Miss got off the ropes with a 3-run inning in the top of the third. Dustin Dickerson came up with an RBI double, which followed with Reece Ewing hitting an RBI single. A pair of fielding errors by Ole Miss allowed the rally to continue and helped Lynch score and tie the game.

The Golden Eagles maintained the momentum and by adding a run in the fourth with an RBI double from Paetow and then another run in the fifth from a two-out RBI single by Rodrigo Montenegro.

“When you are hitting, you can’t think,” Montenegro said. “If you think you are not going to succeed. I’m just trying to put the ball in play, swing hard and control what I can control.”

Montenegro then delivered another two-out RBI single in the seventh inning to build Southern Miss’ lead to 6-3, while reliever Chandler Best pitched three clean innings to keep Ole Miss off the board. Best struck out six batters, gave up one walk and allowed no hits in his outing.

“We faced them a lot last year, so (pitching coach Christian Ostrander) had a pretty good idea of how to attack them,” Best said. “We trust what he says and execute our pitches.

“We have done it many times this year of battling back. We have a great lineup of veterans that have been in tough situations. I feel like the whole team is confident in all of our hitters to go out there to score and compete.”

In typical boxing fashion, Ole Miss would not go down, which was partly due to Southern Miss’ pitching staff. In the bottom of the seventh, Ole Miss loaded the bases with one out after coming up with a single and drawing two walks.

The Rebels retook the lead after coming up with an RBI sac fly, an RBI double, and then added another run on a balk by reliever Dalton Rogers to go up 7-6. But Best’s trust in the Golden Eagles’ lineup wasn’t wrong as Southern Miss essentially threw Ole Miss back onto the ropes by immediately answering with a 4-run inning in the eighth.

Reece Ewing came up with a one-out triple to set up an RBI single by Christopher Sargent to tie the game. Lynch then followed with his no-doubt 3-run home run to right-center.

“You don’t want to throw up a zero after they take the momentum,” Lynch said. “There wasn’t pressure on me since Sargent drove in the tying run a few hitters before, so I was relaxed.”

Ole Miss still didn’t fade away as Southern Miss had to rely on Garrett Ramsey, who earned the win, and Landon Harper, who picked up a save to deliver the knockout punch.

“I told them that I didn’t feel like there was ever a time where that team doubted that they weren’t going to win this baseball,” Berry said. “Whether being three down, up 6-3, giving up four runs and down 7-6 and responded with four. It was a gritty bunch.”

The Rebels managed to put two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth, yet Harper came up with the final out to seal the win.

The Golden Eagles (20-8) will travel to Charlotte this weekend for its upcoming conference series.

“We just try to keep the formula really simple here, and that’s to play the opponent on what game on that’s scheduled at that time,” Berry said. “Today was Ole Miss, and Friday it will be Charlotte. I’m proud of how our guys took care of business and played good baseball.”