The Presbyterian Christian and Hattiesburg game on Tuesday night was a reflection of each team’s start to the season. The Bobcats’ winning formula used aggressive base running and efficient pitching to take a 9-4 win over the Tigers at PCS’ field.

“That’s just who we are and that’s who we have to be,” PCS coach Jarrett Hoffpauir said. “We are not going to come out here and hit three or four home runs a game. We are going to have to run the bases well, play good defense, put balls in play and put pressure on you.”

As for Hattiesburg, which dropped to an uncharacteristic 1-5 start to the season, the game was frustrating after the Tigers committed seven errors and put up three hits.

“It is (unusual start to the season), especially with the talent that we have,” Hattiesburg coach Brent Barham said. “We just didn’t hit the ball. We had one hit, which was a bunt single through six innings. It’s tough to win ball games when you don’t hit like that. To follow it up with seven errors, it’s one of those games that you want to throw away the tape and go back to work tomorrow.”

In the first inning, Hattiesburg’s starting pitcher Kam Hopson struggled early on as he gave up two walks and had a pair of wild pitches, then helped PCS’s leadoff hitter Sam Powell score the first run of the game. Collin Neicase then delivered a two-run RBI single to extend the lead to 3-0.

Hattiesburg had a chance to tie the game in the second inning as PCS (6-2) loaded the bases after the Bobcats’ starting pitcher Huston Lee gave up a one-out walk and then his defense committed to back-to-back errors. Lee got of the jam by picking off the runner at first, but Hattiesburg’s runner at second base failed to get back to second and quickly a pickle ensued that helped PCS get the third out. The Tigers did manage to get its runner at third to score to narrow the lead to 3-1.

Hopson began to settle in for the Tigers after the first inning, but errors by his defense put the pitcher in jams that were hard to overcome. In the fourth inning, PCS had runners at second and third base after the left-hander gave up a pair of walks, but back-to-back errors allowed PCS to score both runs and extend the Bobcats’ lead to 5-1.

Hopson fell into another tough two-out jam after he struck out two batters to start the inning, and gave up two consecutive singles to again have two runners on base with two outs. Again, errors by Hattiesburg’s defense didn’t help Hopson’s cause. Pinch hitter Kyle Fagan hit an RBI single, but PCS scored its second runner after the Tigers’ centerfielder bobbled the ball. Powell, who reached base in all three of his at-bats, drove in another run with an RBI single.

“(Powell’s) just a gamer,” Hoffpauir said. “He gets after it every time. Anytime we get him to the plate we have a chance.”

In 4.2 innings, Hopson allowed four earned runs off seven hits while striking out seven batters and walking four. While Barham felt Hopson had a solid performance, ultimately he felt his team gave up too many free bases.

“You have got to win what we call the freebie war,” Barham said. “That’s getting on base more. We walked more guys than they walked us. We made three errors on the bases and they looked great on the bases.

“I felt like we answered their error with an error of our own.”

Lee’s outing was much different compared to Hopson, who’s line hit was an infield bunt in five innings of work. Lee would have retired Hattiesburg in order four times had it not been for the four errors PCS had committed. Still left-handed pitcher allowed one unearned run off one hit and struck out three batters while walking two.

“(Lee) earned the opportunity for the start,” Hoffpauir said. “He’s been good for us in relief. Brennan (Johnson) was a little sore today. That would have normally been his start, but Huston came in and stepped up. He gave us five really good innings.

“He throws strikes. He has a natural run on the ball. He’s got three pitches. Once he gets ahead early, he can go to that changeup and breaking ball. That’s what he did tonight.”

The Bobcats added one more run in the sixth, after Jack Sledge led the inning off with a double, but two more errors by Hattiesburg’s shortstop allowed Sledge to score and push PCS’ lead to 9-1.

“It’s a good start (to the season),” Hoffpauir said. “We have a lot of guys contributing. I don’t how many guys we have contributing for the varsity team, but its (as many) as 18 guys that have done something to help us win games. We have had a good start, but a tough road ahead.”

The Tigers did attempt a rally in the seventh inning after the Tigers loaded the bases with one out. An RBI sac fly scored by Rodney Parker scored the first run, which was followed by a two-run RBI single from Jack Jackson, but the rally fell short.

“Our guys showed fight,” Barham said. “That just shows the heart that they have got. That’s what we talked about. We just have to show that heart a lot sooner than the seventh inning.”

Hattiesburg will return home Friday to host Petal while PCS will go on the road Saturday to face Wayne Academy.