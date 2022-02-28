JACKSON – From the start, it was an uphill battle for Lumberton in Monday's 1A semifinal game at the Mississippi Coliseum. The Lady Panthers' season came to an end in a 49-34 loss to Biggersville as the Lady Lions simply outmatched Lumberton with their size.

The Lady Panthers had used their athleticism to beat teams all season but couldn't compensate for their lack of size after Biggersville outrebounded Lumberton 43-27. At the same time, Lumberton didn't do itself any favors offensively after shooting just 23.6%.

"I thought we had a good offensive plan, but we've had to have missed 12 open layups right at the rim, which is uncharacteristic for us," Lumberton coach Jay Lofton said. "Playing the Coliseum, it can be hard to shoot in here sometimes. It kind of got us. This is as far as Lumberton has been in about 27 years. It's possible the moment got us too."

Lumberton held a 9-6 lead to open the game, but Biggersville (29-2) pulled ahead with an 8-0 run to take a 14-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. By halftime, the Lady Lions extended their lead 26-15 while outrebounding Lumberton 23-10. "Even at halftime, I was still ok with where we were at being down 11," Lofton said. "We just weren't playing our best basketball.

"We are so undersized and small and we are really young at the end of the day.

"I've got two seniors and my two post players are freshmen. Biggersville's post players were big, skilled and had good size. They just kind of hammered us and killed us on the rebounds."

Despite all the issues, Lumberton only trailed by eight points after Janiya Green scored at the start of the fourth quarter. The Lady Panthers' switched to the full-court press and kept Biggersville from scoring for almost three minutes, but according to Lofton, his team's lack of depth played a role in switching out of it.

"In the fourth quarter, I thought we had a chance to make a run when we went into full-court pressure," Lofton said. (Biggersville) struggled with it a little bit, but with our lack of depth, I didn't feel like we could play a full-court press the entire game."

Unfortunately, Lumberton's shooting problem hindered a potential comeback as the Lady Panthers missed numerous open layups. By the end of the game, Lumberton's shooting percentage dropped from in the first half 27.3% to 23.6% in the second. Biggersville pulled away as the Lady Lions reached the free throw line 12 times and outscored the Lady Panthers 11-6.

"We just weren't clicking," Lofton said. "It was all the shots we wanted to get and shots that we work on. That was how we expected them to guard us. We felt prepared for the game. We just couldn't put the ball in the hoop at the end of the day."

For Biggersville, Asia Stafford posted a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds, with Butler Goldee scoring nine points and hauling in 17 rebounds. Seniors Kirsten Joseph and Green led Lumberton with 11 points each, while Kelsey Joseph scored 10 points.

"Honestly, we wouldn't be here without (our seniors)," Lofton said. "They have been great leaders for this team. They are both very good basketball players. I felt like defensively they both had good games, but shots just weren't falling for them."

Despite the end result, Lumberton's season was filled with multiple accomplishments as the Lady Panthers reached the Final Four for the first time since 1993 and won both regular season and tournament of Region 8-1A.

"It was a great season," Lofton said. "It was a very resilient group. We finished the year 21-4. We won our district and made it this far. Enough just can't be said about our seniors. Our seniors are the ones that got us here. We are a young team now, but the future does look bright for us and to potentially make a run again in the next few years."