It was a day of missed opportunities for Southern Miss as the Golden Eagles lost their Sunday game to Jacksonville State 5-3 and failed to pick up the weekend sweep.

Southern Miss stranded eight runners on base and hit into three double plays while the bullpen gave up five runs off six hits. However, the bigger issue the Golden Eagles face is that the team will be without starting catcher Blake Johnson for the next six to eight weeks from a broken hand.

JOHNSON OUT

Johnson broke his hand during an at-bat during Friday’s game, which is why Berry had a pinch hitter take the sophomore’s place late in the game.

“Blake is out,” Southern Miss coach Scott Berry said. “He broke his hamate bone on Friday night. We’ll be without Blake for six to eight weeks. That’s a pretty devastating blow to us. We’ll work our way through it.”

Johnson was off to a solid start to the season as he held a .385 average and had driven in five RBIs and hit a double.

“That’s the hitter’s nightmare,” Berry said. “He did it on a swing. That’s why that night, we pinch-hit for him. He couldn’t swing the bat.”

First baseman Christopher Sargent is the team’s emergency catcher, but the plan moving forward is for Rodrigo Montenegro to start every game until Johnson can return.

“I think he is playing well,” Berry said. “He’s the only catcher on the depth chart right now, so we are kind of saying our prayers every night that he stays healthy. We don’t have much behind him that we have been working.”

So far this season, Rodrigo Montenegro has posted a .333 batting average, drove in four RBIs and hit a double. On Sunday, Montenegro’s solid play showed as he drove in all of Southern Miss’ run from a 3-run double in the third inning that gave the Golden Eagles a 3-0 lead.

“He drove in all three runs,” Berry said. “He has played well. He has blocked well and is received well. It’s just that we are not at a point where we are going to be able to rest him. That concerns me. He’s a tough kid, and we’ll ride him as long as we can.”

BULLPEN STRUGGLES

Starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep did not look as sharp compared to his first start of his career against North Alabama.

Yet Waldrep gave up just three hits, walked two batters and struck out seven batters in five innings. While the sophomore didn’t give up any runs, Jacksonville State drove his pitch count up to 85 pitches.

“I told him that I don’t think he had his best stuff, but we did. He went out there and pitched when he didn’t have his best stuff,” Berry said. “He gave us a chance to win. His pitch count got up there a bit. Hats off to Jacksonville State for being able to run that pitch count up. We weren’t able to run the pitch count up on their guy. On Sunday, you certainly want to get into that bullpen. They just didn’t let us in there.”

Freshman Niko Mazza took the mound in the sixth inning and gave up a leadoff walk and single. JSU capitalized and drove in a run with an RBI double. Justin Storm limited the damage as he struck out a pair of batters and tagged out a runner at home after a wild pitch got past Montenegro.

The bullpen continued to struggle as Storm gave up a single and a walk to start the seventh inning. Chandler Best came in relief but gave up back-to-back RBI doubles to allow JSU to take the lead at 4-3. Finally, in the ninth inning, the Gamecocks added a late insurance run from a two-out, RBI single.

By the end of the game, Southern Miss’ pitching staff accumulated 15 strikeouts while its lineup only struck out twice.

“One thing is creating opportunities, but you have to cash in,” Berry said. “We didn’t do that. We didn’t play well enough. We didn’t make pitches out of the bullpen outside of Storm. Some other guys, I don’t know if it was the cold or whatever, but they left pitches up and their hitters put good swings on them. They didn’t miss them.”

SCORING OPPORTUNITIES

Southern Miss had a chance to extend its lead in the sixth inning as the Golden Eagles hit three straight singles. The potential rally was spoiled after Reece Ewing, who extended his hitting streak to seven games, was called for interference. The Golden Eagles then hit back-to-back flyouts to leave the bases loaded.

“They got a little momentum, but there were times we got the momentum back,” Berry said. “Storm coming in and getting out of that to get three outs without them doing any more damage to us. That should have been a huge momentum swing for us, and it was. Then in the sixth, we have bases loaded and we get an obstruction call, which is the right call, but we still have bases loaded with less than two outs. We have two pops out to end it. We didn’t do enough to take back momentum at all.”

Late in the game, Southern Miss hit into two double plays that essentially decided the game.

Trailing 4-3 in the eighth inning, Southern Miss had runners at the corners with one out, but Will McGillis hit into a double play. Then in the ninth, a pitch hit Carson Paetow to lead the inning off, but Montenegro hit into a double play. Notably, Southern Miss’ other double play happened in the fourth inning.

“The three double plays, the eight left on base, the missed opportunities that we had and emotional swing in momentum it all played against us and in their favor,” Berry said.

Southern Miss returns to action on Wednesday as the Golden Eagles faced Mississippi State at Trustmark Park in Pearl. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.