PETAL – If there is one constant that runs through almost any sport, it is that speed kills.

It was certainly deadly for the Oak Grove boys Friday night in their Region 6-6A clash against Petal. The Warriors ran all over the Panthers in a convincing 5-0 rout at the Petal soccer field.

Oak Grove improved to 10-2-1 overall and 2-0 in region; Petal dropped to 11-3 and 1-2.

“For years, I was into the bigger soccer players,” Oak Grove coach Jesse Lang said. “But I’ve realized that speed kills. If you’re faster than the other guys, that helps immensely.”

After 10 minutes of sparring in the early going, the Warriors struck first in the 12th minute of play, when the Panthers were whistled for a foul inside the 18-yard box. Junior Julio Martinez converted the penalty kick to get Oak Grove on the scoreboard.

“We could have done better, but a win’s a win,” said senior midfielder Brady Mills. “The idea was to keep possession. That didn’t work too well in the first half, but we got it back in the second half.”

The Warriors made it 2-0 in the 29th minute, when junior Luke Dickson found an open space and hammered home an uncontested shot from six yards out.

“The dude took a back touch, I read it, I got (the ball) from him and finished it,” said Dickson. “They probably thought I wasn’t that fast, but I showed them and finished the game with it.”

That’s how it stayed through the rest of the first half, although the Warriors finished the period with nine shots on goal, as they dictated play from the midfield.

“We had some key starters out with injuries tonight that hurt us,” said Petal coach John Dicks. “So, we had some young kids who had to step in. But it was some good experience for some of the young kids that were able to play.”

Oak Grove took no prisoners in the second half, however, scoring two goals in a two-minute span near the midway point in the period.

In the 56th minute, sophomore Parker Sellers headed home a shot inside the 6-yard box off a free kick from 15 yards out by junior Broc Bookout.

Oak Grove kept the heat on, getting two shots, the second on goal, and junior Cade Ortego scored on the rebound 58 minutes in.

“I think we started talking better,” Lang said. “We were playing OK the first half, but there were a lot of times when we missed some opportunities because we weren’t communicating with each other.

“The second half, we communicated better, then I hear the voice from the field I hear every day (in practice). I make the pass I need to make, and we make the connection.”

The Warriors’ final goal came in the 75th minute, when junior Garrett Stephens buried a rocket shot from 35 yards out.

Oak Grove finished with 27 shots for the game, 16 on goal. Petal only got three shots, none on goal.

“The kids we had out were the midfielders,” said Dicks. “I mean, they’ve played midfielder some before, but that hasn’t been their regular position this year.

“So you’re shifting people around from their normal position into those positions they may not be familiar with. It gave them good experience, but it’s still a place they haven’t played all year.”

As was the case for Lady Warriors’ coach Clay Smith, the win was the 400th career victory for Lang, who says this will be his last season as the coach at Oak Grove.

“I didn’t realize it until I had to turn in a coaching thing for the school before the season,” said Lang. “I said, ‘dang, 390 at the end of last season.’ So this makes 400. I’m excited about it.”

Lang has had some fine teams over the course of his career, but the Warriors have never made it to the state championships.

“They’re as good as they want to be,” Lang said. “We’ve had teams that had players on it that had better talent, better skill, but the team wasn’t as deep.

“This team, these guys can all play. You can’t look at us and say, ‘you’ve got to stop this kid or that kid.’ You’ve got to stop them all.”