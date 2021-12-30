PETAL – During a long holiday layoff, Oak Grove girls soccer coach Clay Smith drilled his team on scoring out of set-piece plays.

The practice paid off handsomely, as the Lady Warriors scored all their goals on set pieces in a 4-0 victory over Petal Friday night at the Petal scorer field.

Oak Grove, which had not played in almost a month, improved to 10-3 overall and 2-0 in Region 6-6A; Petal dropped to 8-4-3 and 1-2.

“I told them in practice just the other day, how we’re going to defend inside the (18-yard-box) and how we’re going to attack inside the box,” said Smith.

“I’ve always told then that these games, these tough region games, are going to come down to set pieces. So, the fact that all four (goals) were from set pieces was amazing.”

The victory was a major milestone for Smith, now in his 26th season as the coach of the Lady Warriors, as it was career win No. 400.

“It’s amazing,” said Smith. “The good Lord has blessed me with a great place to teach and coach, great administration, great parents, great players.

“I’m at a place where I’m happy. I just love these girls; They are a tribute to the way they are raised. They’re good students, good people and good athletes.”

The Lady Warriors dominated from start to finish, spending most of the game operating in Petal’s end of the field.

As a result, Oak Grove was able to pepper the Lady Panthers to the tune of 33 shots, with 14 on goal. By contrast, Petal only had two shots all night, only one on goal, and the Lady Panthers didn’t get a shot on net until the 59th minute of play.

“The key was just talking and making sure my defense was behind me,” said senior defender Natalie Magee. “We needed to make sure we were all in line and ready when the ball came back.”

Nevertheless, Petal was able to stay in the game defensively, only trailing 1-0 at halftime.

“They’re a fantastic team, with a bunch of athletes and great soccer players,” said Petal coach Stephen McCarthy. “Our game plan tonight was to keep it tight in the back, make sure we didn’t give up a lot of space behind and down the sides, and I thought we did a good job of that.

“Unfortunately, with that kind of set-up, you invite the pressure, but if we were to commit players forward, it exposes you in the back.”

The Lady Warriors got their first score in the 18th minute, when sophomore Bailee Bennett got a point-blank look after a corner kick, one of 17 for the game, and powered home the goal.

Senior Taylor Stewart was a key factor in Oak Grove’s scoring on set pieces. She finished with two assists but had a hand in all four of the Lady Warriors’ goals.

“Typically, we haven’t been finishing them, but today we were really good at that,” said Stewart. “Our distribution of the ball and our placement was good, and everyone was making the right runs.

“We’ve been doing it in practice, but today we did it in the game. That was a gamechanger for us.”

Oak Grove put the game away quickly in the second half, scoring twice in the first seven minutes of the period.

In the 48th minute, freshman Raegan Chancellor got her head on a corner from Stewart and beat Petal goal-keeper Saylor Burden with the shot from eight yards out.

Four minutes, later junior Ally Stiglets made it 3-0 after getting a pass on a free kick for an unassisted goal. In the 70thminute, Bennett scored for her second goal of the game on a perfect crossing pass from Stewart to close the scoring.

“I’m really proud of my girls,” said McCarthy. “We refused to let them break us down. They refused to let shots in from the box, they stopped shots on through-balls. Definitely, set pieces ae something we’re going to have to work on.”

With only five seniors on the roster, Smith said his team is still a work in progress, but he likes the progress they’re making.

“We’ve done a lot of practicing and conditioning the past few weeks over the holidays, whoever could make it,” said Stewart. “But it has been difficult, because some people have been out with quarantine, from their families in close contact.

“But we’ve been able to get together this last week, and we’ve done a lot of scrimmaging, and it paid off.”

Oak Grove will face a tough test in its next game, on Tuesday at Brandon.

“When two good teams play, a lot of them are just too good for you to just dribble in and score,” said Smith. “You have to take advantage of your corners and free kicks, and we did that tonight.

“That was really good for us coming off such a long layoff. When we play Brandon, it’s always going to be a barnburner, and it’s always going to come down to those set pieces. Sot his give s us some confidence.”