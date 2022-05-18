﻿It’s been another remarkable season for the Pearl River Community College baseball team as the Wildcats are the No. 1 team in the nation and are hosting the Region 23 tournament.

PRCC is now on the road of trying to punch its ticket back to the junior college world series for the first time since 2019.

At the forefront of the team’s success is a plethora of former Hattiesburg-area players that have been critical to PRCC’s pitching staff. Purvis’ Dakota Lee and Oak Grove’s Turner Swistak have been the main 1-2 punch on the mound for the Wildcats’ while Petal’s Matt Mercer has caught almost every inning this season.

“That’s something that’s pretty special with this group is that we have a lot of local talent, Pearl River CC coach Michael Avalon said. “What makes that even more special is that a lot of these guys grew up close to Pearl River, so it’s a little more special for those guys with it being from their hometown, so to speak. I think it means a little more to them.”

However, if you told any of those players during their high school days that their combined talents would be helping guide the Wildcats to a MACCC title and host the Region tournament for the best junior college baseball team in the country, well, none of them would have believed you.

“In high school, that honestly would have been a shock with playing against those guys through all four years of high school,” Mercer said. “Now that we have gotten here in this atmosphere under Coach Avalon, it’s been something truly special. It’s almost second nature and almost hard to think back to when we were rivals in high school.”

In nine starts and 13 appearances, Lee has struck 32 batters and walked 12 while holding a 4.78 ERA, said it was a thought that never even occurred to him.

“I probably wouldn’t know what to say, “Lee said. “That’d be a crazy thought to have.”

As for Swistak, it’s a testament to how much things have changed for him, as in high school he originally signed with Southeastern Louisiana. This season, Swistak has struck out 53 batters, walked just and holds a 3.95 ERA in 10 starts and 14 appearances and is now signed with Tennessee.

“If you would have told me that, especially after I signed with Southeastern that I would have changed my mind and that Dakota would have been one of my best friends and roommate and Matt would have been my catcher, I wouldn’t have believed you for a second,” Swistak said. “I’m glad the cards fell the way that they did. Those are guys that we competed against in high school. It was fun then, but I can say it’s a lot more fun now being on the same team with them.”

Both Swistak and Lee both say they have learned much from one another as each of their weaknesses is the other’s strength. For Swistak, he has learned and focused on how Lee uses his breaking ball, which is a pitch Swistak has focused on developing since he arrived at PRCC. As for Lee, who is signed with Southeastern, expanding his baseball I.Q. and learning drills to strengthen his arm from his old Oak Grove adversary has helped him strengthen his game.

However, both pitchers are quick to give Mercer credit for his leadership behind the plate.

“Matt is a leader,” Swistak said. “Having your biggest leader at the catcher position is huge for a team. He’s been really good back there this year. I’ve enjoyed throwing to him.”

“It’s a pretty good feeling having him back there,” Lee added. “He’s a great leader and a great captain. When he is on the field, there is a different presence. Everything feels in control. Half the time, he is the one calling pitches because he knows me so well.”

Mercer, a Troy signee, has had solid success in the batter’s box as he has belted 12 doubles and seven home runs, driven in 36 RBIs and holds a .260 batting average.

“He’s caught 85 to 90% of the time,” Avalon said. “Our lineup works better with him behind the plate. He has really progressed defensively and made himself, if not the best, one of the best defensive catchers in our league. I think you’ve seen his offense take a little bit of a hit because of that this year. Catching is a taxing position that’s tough to stay fresh. We wouldn’t be where we are without him.”

Things also come full circle for the trio because all three players were on state championship-contending teams in their senior years of high school, but the COVID-19 pandemic kept them from ever having the opportunity. Fast forward two years; ironically, the trio has helped PRCC win two MACCC championships, which in a way has helped make up for that lost season.

“In a way, it’s a weird second chance,” Swistak said. “Now that I’ve gotten to win two state championships to make up for missing one, to look at it that way. I’m grateful for the experience. I was 100% blessed to be here. There’s no other place I’d rather be.”

“In a way (it makes up for it),” Lee said. “I would love to have won with some of those guys I went to high school with, but winning them here definitely makes up for it a little bit. And we’ve done it twice now.”

Now the trio now has high expectations of a state title as they, like the rest of the Wildcats, are chasing a far more prestigious national championship.

“(The high school days will) come up every now and then,” Mercer said. “We joke about it every now and then. It’s hard to go back and think about when we were rivals. We look at where we are standing at now and the opportunity that we have right now to play in a culture on a team like this. We are just lucky to be a team like this.”