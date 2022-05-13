PETAL – One swing of the bat by Emma Kate Fimiano forever put the junior in Petal folklore on Monday. With her team down 1-0 in the sixth inning, the junior drove a ball past the left fielder as it rolled to the wall. What then ensued was a foot race as Fimiano came up with a three-run inside the park home run that helped Petal defeat Northwest Rankin 3-2 and send the Panthers to their first state championship series since 2011.

"EK struggled this entire series," Petal coach Wendy Hogue said. "She couldn't get a bunt down (earlier) but came through with a hit and scored all three of our runs for us. Once the ball hit the wall, there was no way I was stopping her. There's not anybody that works harder on their hitting than Emma Kate Fimiano. She deserves it. I'm glad she is a Petal Panther."

Petal not only came back in the series-deciding Game 3 but had to stage a comeback in the series after dropping Game 1 on Friday.

"It feels great to not only be going to the state championship series but to come out of the South (and do it)," Hogue said. "I feel like the South in 6A is the strongest it has been in a long time.

"Hats off to a phenomenal Northwest Rankin team. A classy opponent and a quality opponent. That's a very good ball team."

Petal pitcher Natalie Herrington had essentially shut down the Lady Cougars' lineup through the first five innings. Herrington retired Northwest Rankin in order in the first three innings before giving up her first hit in the fourth; however, she promptly retired the Lady Cougars again in order.

Herrington's biggest blemish in that span was giving up a single and a walk with two outs in the fifth, but the senior ended the threat with a strikeout.

"When runners get on, I just have to shut it down," Herrington said. "I just knew I had to strike them out, get a weak ground ball or something and end their momentum."

At the same time, Petal had several opportunities to jump to take the lead over Northwest Rankin as the Panthers stranded four runners on base, two of which reached third base in the third and fifth inning.

Northwest Rankin broke the stalemate in the top of the sixth after Brooke Smith came up with a one-out infield single. Smith stole a base, which set her up to score all the way from second on a ground out to shortstop Kinley Hogue to give the Lady Cougars a 1-0 lead.

It was then that Fimiano came up with her big hit. Saylor Burden and Herrington led the inning off with a pair of singles. However, what made Fimiano's at-bat more impressive was that she was 0-for-7 and had struck out six times against Northwest Rankin's pitcher Jolie Hays through the entire series.

"I have struggled a little bit this series," Fimiano said. "She's a really good pitcher. She had a lot of spin on her ball. She can control it well. You just have to preserve after struggling so much. (You) just come thinking it's a new at-bat. It'll come, and it did.

"We have been working all week on that outside pitch. She likes to go away a whole lot. I knew she was going away. I saw it through and hit it to left field."

Fimiano said she saw the ball get the past left fielder and did not hesitate to head for home plate.

"When I (saw the ball hit the wall), I knew it was going all forward," Fimiano said. "I took off. I had no doubts. This team is one of the best that I have been a part of."

Hays finished the game and allowed three runs off six hits while striking out six batters.

Despite Petal holding a 3-1 lead, Northwest Rankin did not go away as the Lady Cougars came up with a one-out single in the seventh. Northwest Rankin then drove in a run with two outs on an RBI single to cut Petal's lead to 3-2, but Herrington ended the threat as she induced a groundout to end the game.

In just 81 pitches, Herrington completed the game and allowed two runs off five hits and struck out five batters.

"There is no greater feeling," said Herrington on heading to the state championship. "I need to soak it in because it is just so surreal right now. I just can't believe it. It's been a goal of mine forever. I knew this team could do it. It's crazy we are finally here."

Hogue and the Panthers will not have to travel far as they play the state championship series at the Southern Miss softball complex against Hernando, the defending state champions. For Hogue, who said she intends to retire at the end of the season, the series will be a full-circle moment as the former USM softball coach will again coach a game at her old field.

"It's a cool script whether it goes any further or not for it to be back at Southern Miss that's a place I'm very familiar with we love and enjoy," Hogue said. "It's 10 minutes down the road, and the fact that the city of Petal gets to go with us is pretty exciting.

"I'm proud of these girls, and I'm proud of this team. I'm proud for the city of Petal."