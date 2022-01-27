Southern Miss baseball held its first spring intrasquad scrimmage on Friday. The Golden Eagles' hitting highlighted Friday's six-inning scrimmage, while Southern Miss may have also found an answer to its questions in the outfield.

INITIAL OBSERVATIONS

While Southern Miss’ infield is decided with the amount of returning starters, one of the biggest questions heading into the 2022 season is how the Golden Eagles’ outfield might look.

With Reed Trimble being taken in the MLB Draft, Southern Miss has some shuffling to do. There is little wiggle room for movement in the batting order with the infield set.

Leadoff hitter Gabe Montenegro will be moved to centerfield.

At times, right fielder Reece Ewing struggled defensively last year, but his bat has stayed consistent as he went 3-for-3 on Friday with two singles and a double.

Slade Wilks, who displayed significant power when in the lineup last year, also played in right field on Friday. Wilks did not play the field this past fall due to an injury. While Wilks’ power is hard to ignore, inserting him into the lineup could be difficult. Notably, Wilks struck out and drew a walk on Friday.

However, one potential answer that Southern Miss displayed on Friday was moving by Charlie Fischer from solely designed hitter duties to taking over left field. If Fischer moves to left field, then Wilks could take over the designated hitter role.

HIGHLIGHT HITTERS

In total, Southern Miss posted 13 hits, with Danny Lynch displaying the most productive hitting performance as he came up with two RBI doubles. As mentioned, Ewing was just behind Wilks, going 3-for-3.

Gabe Montenegro also reached base in every at-bat as he drew a walk, hit a single and put up an RBI single. Dustin Dickerson had two singles, freshman Casey Artigues had two RBI singles, and Christopher Sargent also had a 2-run RBI double.

PITCHING RECAP

Pitching struggled on the day, although cold weather was a likely factor.

The best pitching performance went to starter Ben Ethridge, who allowed one run off three hits in three innings.

On the opposite end, starter Hunter Riggins struggled after having a strong fall. Riggins had to two of his innings end early due to a limit on a pitch count. In three innings, Riggins allowed five runs off six hits with two errors in the field, not helping his cause. However, Riggins struck out the side once and totaled four on the day.

The other arms that pitched in relief were Matthew Adams, Justin Storm and Chandler Best.

Southern Miss baseball’s intrasquad scrimmage will continue through the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday are set to big at 1 p.m.