Somehow Southern Miss had 20 scoreless minutes but trailed by just four points with a minute and a half left against North Texas on Thursday night at Reed Green Coliseum.

Yet the scoring droughts along with an uncharacteristic night of losing the rebound battle were the determining factors in the Golden Eagles’ 63-54 loss to North Texas.

SCORING DROUGHTS

The Golden Eagles opened the game against North Texas with a 10-0 lead. However, the lingering issue of Southern Miss’ scoring droughts erased that lead by the end of the half, with North Texas holding a 32-28 lead.

The Golden Eagles finished the game going scoreless for a total of 20 minutes and 25 seconds that’s excluding another 3 minutes and 44 seconds where both North Texas and USM were both scoreless at the same time.

“It’s feast or famine,” Southern Miss coach Jay Ladner said. “That’s kind of the way it is individually for some of our players either they are really shooting the ball with a lot of confidence, or they are really struggling.

“You can’t have just two or three guys that are able to score the ball. I think that happens a little bit. It’s hard to put a finger on it.”

To examine it even further, 14 minutes and 48 seconds of Southern Miss’ scoring drought time was a result of droughts that lasted three or more minutes. The biggest droughts consisted of 3 minutes and 26 seconds, 4 minutes and 41 seconds and the longest lasting at 6 minutes and 31 seconds.

For Tyler Stevenson, who led Southern Miss with 17 points and three blocks, he believes that the team needs to focus on keeping composure when the momentum of the game shifts.

“When the other team is scoring, we have to keep our composure and stick together as a team and execute on offense,” Stevenson said. “As long as we keep our composure, we will be able to score offensively. If we let (teams) take us out of our game, then it’s difficult.”

For comparison, the Mean Green went scoreless for just 5 minutes and 39 seconds. Oddly enough, the Golden Eagles led North Texas for 13 minutes and 53 seconds; only 3 minutes and 31 seconds of that time came from Southern Miss’ early 10-0 lead.

OUTREBOUNDED

Southern Miss was uncharacteristically outrebounded by North Texas 36-17. The 19 rebound margin was the second most for the Golden Eagles, with USM’s loss to TCU featuring the most this year at 26.

“I thought the tale of the game was their dominance on the boards,” Ladner said. “I thought that was the difference. They outscored us on second-chance points.”

As a result of losing the rebound battle, the Mean Green came up with 19 second-chance points compared to Southern Miss’ seven.

However, Southern Miss getting outrebounded has not been the root of the scoring droughts either, as the Golden Eagles have outrebounded teams 11 times this year. The loss to North Texas was just the seventh time USM has been outrebounded.

Notably, Southern Miss won the turnover battle as the Golden Eagles coughed up 12 compared to North Texas’ 18. Southern Miss also shot 42% from the floor, while North Texas shot 47%. In addition, both teams attempted eight free throws each.

“We are going to keep looking at (the scoring droughts) for sure,” Ladner said. “Maybe we have to do a better job in offensive design, although I like what we are doing. I think we flow well out of it. But we have to look at some ways to get more high percentage shots or get to the foul line and chop those breaks up.”

THE TREND?

The only noticeable trend for USM’s game against North Texas was that the biggest droughts came at the later end of both halves. The Golden Eagles’ four-minute drought came near the end of the first half, and the six-minute drought began with 10 minutes left in the second half.

In the span of the six-minute drought, North Texas built its largest lead of the night at 11 as the Mean Green took a 55-44 lead. However, Southern Miss responded with a 10-4 run before ultimately falling short, with North Texas finishing the game on a 5-0 run.

On the flip side, Southern Miss’ production came from just 17 of the 40 total minutes in the game.

“We are just right there,” Ladner said. “We just have to find a way. We preach to our guys to stay and be true to the process and that eventually everything is going to work out.”

Southern Miss will return to action on Saturday as the Golden Eagles host Rice with tipoff set for 2 p.m.