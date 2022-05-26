A tough back-and forth-battle left Southern Miss falling to UTSA 7-6 on Friday and falling into the loser's bracket of the Conference USA tournament. The Golden Eagles were by no means at their sharpest, while the Roadrunners were trying to make their case for an at-large bid in the NCAA tournament culminated in the loss.

Southern Miss will play again later today against Florida Atlantic, which will be played 45 minutes after the Charlotte-Old Dominion game.

UTSA's slugger Ryan Flores decided the game in the top of the ninth inning with a solo home run that flew over the center field wall. Flores, who was intentionally walked earlier in the game and finished the day 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

"Their first baseman was the storyline," Southern Miss coach Scott Berry said. "He really swung the bat well. Flores swung the bat well against us during the (regular season) series. I think Harper executed the pitch, but it was a really good hitter that took a really good swing that decided that game, in all honestly.

"That was not discussed (to intentionally walk him in the ninth). We defensively didn't play well enough. We had a breakdown there in the seventh inning that opened the door. I think that with missed opportunities with two outs and runners in scoring position. Sometimes those are hard ones to get, but you have to be able to do that to move forward. That's one thing that we could never do which is put it out of reach."

On the mound, starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep equally struggled as he couldn't find command of his fastball. To start the third inning, Waldrep gave up two singles along with a wild pitch to move a runner over to third base. A fielder's choice plated one for the Roadrunners, while three at-bats later, UTSA added a run with an RBI single to go up 2-0.

Things finally awakened for USM (42-15) after catcher Blake Johnson tied the game in the third inning with a 2-run home run that went over the right field wall. Even after Johnson's home run had just two hits heading into the sixth inning, with the one other being a two-out single by Carson Paetow.

In the top of the sixth inning, UTSA (37-19) retook the lead with an RBI double to go up 3-2. However, Southern Miss' bat finally found success with Reece Ewing hitting an RBI ground-rule double. Christopher Sargent and Slade Wilks both then hit back-to-back RBI singles to give USM its first lead of the day at 5-3.

The momentum-shifting errors by USM occurred in the seventh inning. After coming up with a strikeout, Ramsey failed to cover first base in time after Sargent, the first baseman, had to make a play on a ground ball to put a man on base. In the next at-bat, Reece Ewing missed a fly ball in left field to put runners at second and third. The Roadrunners capitalized by scoring a run off a fielder's choice and then following with an RBI single to tie the game at 5-5.

"I think when the ball is hit, it's supposed to be a reaction," Berry said. "We practice it every day. I don't know if he was late getting there or what. The guy seemed like he got down the line quickly. Regardless something has to happen there, and that needs to be an out. That's what created the momentum there."

UTSA hit an RBI double in the eighth inning to again take the lead at 6-5, but an RBI sac fly by Will McGillis tied the game. After Flores' home run in the top of the ninth, Ewing drew a one-out walk, but groundouts by Sargent and Wilks ended the game.