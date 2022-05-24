PEARL – Sumrall's state championship win over Pontotoc was more than just a baseball team seeking redemption after last year's title loss.

Instead, it was a moment of fulfillment and healing for the Sumrall community and, more specifically, senior Cade Dedeaux, whose twin sister, Camden, was tragically killed in a car accident this past February.

"It's been a bunch of ups and downs," Cade said. "It was super tough, but it taught not just me but the whole team a ton. It made us 10 times closer. We started to appreciate everything more like a state championship. It puts everything in perspective."

Moments after the team had received their trophy and medals; Cade carried out his sister's senior poster that had been hanging in the dugout throughout the entire state championships series.

"Bringing that poster out for her," said Davis as he held back his emotions. "It's been tough. I commend Cade, and I commend these seniors for playing for her. Anytime you lose a classmate close to graduation and all the other tragedies that have happened, it just hits home for us. This tops it off.

Sumrall's baseball team played its season in Camden's memory, which the community quickly rallied around.

"Camden was a really great girl," said Andrew Knight, who earned the win on the mound. "There is so much you could say about her. She was an amazing person. It was such a terrible tragedy when we lost her. It really brought us all together as a team. Baseball has really helped Cade and has taken his mind off of it, and now it does for his parents too. There are still struggling. It was a horrible thing that happened, but it really just inspired us to do it for her."

As Cade stood on the field after the Bobcats' 11-4 win over Pontotoc, his initial thought about his sister was how she would tease him for not having any state championships compared to her two state title wins she had in won in cheerleading.

"Camden used to always brag that she had two state championships, and I didn't," Cade said. "Since me and her were twins, we had a little sister, and I know it's kind of mean, but we used to team up on her. When we went on vacations, we always would hang out with each other when we had nobody else to hang out with. It's just growing up with someone like that; they are your best friend."

Cade's initial memories of his sister were almost transparent during his baseball season since, as siblings often do, they push each other to be better. The combination of Camden's memory helped Dedeaux, while the competitive spirit helped push Cade to be an interictal part of Sumrall's season as he batted .426, drove in 45 runs and belted five doubles and four triples.

"It's all sorts of emotions," Cade said. "I'm happy and sad. (This championship) means a lot to the whole team and my family."