﻿Southern Miss baseball added a former local talent to its roster.

Former Sumrall standout Graham Crawford announced Monday that he would be transferring to Southern Miss from Alabama.

“I’ve been watching Southern Miss play for as long as I can remember,” Crawford said. “Being back at The Pete is going to be something special.

“I felt like home was the right fit for me in the next couple of years. I wanted to be around family and friends and finish out my career back at home.”

Prior to Alabama, the catcher played two seasons at Pearl River Community College.

At Alabama, Crawford appeared in just seven games, but at PRCC, Crawford batted .323 and hit four doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and drove in 49 runs in 2021. He also led PRCC in walks (35) and on-base percentage (.485). Crawford was named an NJCAA Third Team All-American.

Crawford will join several former teammates, which include PRCC’s Landon Harper and Reece Ewing, as well as former high school teammate Kros Sivley.

“Anytime you get to play with guys from the past, there’s always that chemistry from teams before that always carries over to the next season,” Crawford said. “It’s cool. All of those guys are good friends of mine, and I keep up with them daily. Getting to play with them is a special opportunity.

“Me and Reece were always hitting together at Pearl River. We kind of fed off each other my freshman year. Getting to catch Harper again is always a good thing.”

In his senior year of high school, Crawford was named Pine Belt Sports Player of the Year as he helped the Bobcats reached the state championship in 2019. In that season, Crawford posted a .330 batting average, hit six doubles, nine home runs and 49 RBIs.

“When I went into the portal, there was always kind of that hope that the opportunity (to play at USM) would present itself,” Crawford said. “I’m thankful and grateful that it did.

“I am super, super excited. I know probably the whole team, at least the older guys. I’ve lived in Hattiesburg and have hung out with them for at least four years of my life. Getting to play with them and them coming off this awesome year, I’m super excited.”