While it may be way too early to look ahead to next year after Southern Miss was swept in the Hattiesburg Super Regional, the Golden Eagles have much returning to next year's team.

Southern Miss looks to return most of its production from this season but has issues that need to be addressed heading into next season. Here are the four biggest takeaways as the Golden Eagles head into the offseason.

The Future

Despite the season's ending, Southern Miss will return almost its entire team.

The Golden Eagles will lose Saturday starter Hunter Riggins, centerfielder Gabe Montenegro and left-handed reliever Drew Boyd to graduation.

"We lose three seniors," Southern Miss coach Scott Berry said. "Gabe being one. Drew being another and Riggins being the third. Outside of that, we return everybody. Everybody is coming back just like last year. We'll call next year a COVID team because they all have that extra year. We are excited about having those guys come back. They took the step from last year. I told them today that it's time to take that next to Omaha next year."

Starters Will McGillis, Christopher Sargent, Danny Lynch and Blake Johnson all have one season of eligibility left, but none have announced their future intentions. Notably, other COVID juniors include Aubrey Gillentine and Charlie Fischer.

Outside of Riggins, the entire pitching staff could return as neither weekend starters Hall and Waldrep are eligible for the MLB draft. Whether or not relievers Dalton Rogers, Landon Harper and Tyler Stuart will be selected in the draft is to be seen.

"I assume the draft is going to take some guys on the mound," Berry said. "It'll be interesting to see what happens there. We feel good about it right now. Honestly, if it's the best thing for them, then I'll be very supportive."

As of now, Southern Miss will add eight new players to the roster for next season. It's also to be seen if USM will add or lose talent to the transfer portal. The only player to end the transfer portal this season was right-hander Blake Wehunt, who entered before the start of the postseason.

Hitting Improvements

Southern Miss' lineup this year was one of the best power-hitting teams in program history. It was the first time the Golden Eagles had five different players with double-digit home runs. It was also the first time in program history that USM has hit over 80-plus home runs in back-to-back seasons. Not to mention, the 81 of the 82 team's home runs could return for next season.

On the year, Southern Miss' lineup struck out on average of seven times a game (465 season total) and left an average of eight runners on base (528).

The Golden Eagles also held a batting average of .279.

Returning Pitching Production

If Southern Miss keeps the bulk of its pitching staff intact then the Golden Eagles then its safe to say they could have the best pitching staff in college baseball. Not to mention, Hall and Waldrep could both become first round picks in next year's MLB draft.

USM led the nation with strikeouts as the Golden Eagles finished with 746. USM has several options to fill in Riggins' spot into the starting rotation which could include Dalton Rogers, Justin Storm as well as original Friday starter Ben Ethridge and as said USM could still add to its star power with an addition from the transfer portal.

The Accolades

Southern Miss racked up numerous accolades this season which is almost a testament to the talent that's returning for next season.

Southern Miss extended its NCAA tournament appearance streak as well as having consecutive 40-wins to six straight seasons.

The Golden Eagles also reached a program-high of being ranked No. 4 in the country by numerous outlets. This was largely due to Southern Miss' pitching staff, which was top three in the nation in numerous categories.

Right-hander Tanner Hall put together a memorable season as he became the fourth player in Golden Eagle history to win the Ferris trophy, as well as being named a First Team All-American and Conference USA Pitcher of the Year.

Along with Hall, USM added several other honors. Berry was named C-USA Coach of the Year and pitching coach Christian Ostrander was named Assistant Coach of the Year. Hurston Waldrep and Landon Harper also earned First Team All C-USA. Dickerson also earned second-team honors while and Paetow was named to the all-freshman team.