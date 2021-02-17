﻿The eve of the 2022 college baseball season is upon us. And the expectations and excitement surrounding Southern Miss baseball appear to be as high as ever.

The excitement that surrounds this season is best illustrated by Southern Miss fans shattering the season ticket record of 1,771, which has now surpassed 2,500. The cause for excitement is understandable after finishing last year 40-21 and going to the Oxford regional championship against Ole Miss with a predominantly young team.

Southern Miss has had success in the last six years by reaching five straight NCAA tournament appearances and three C-USA tournament championships. But despite all of the success, the Golden Eagles have yet to make it back to the Super Regional since their only appearance in 2009.

5. Hosting C-USA Tournament/Strength of Schedule

There is nothing like home-field advantage in the postseason. Last year, four C-USA teams had legitimate chances to host. Louisiana Tech earned the distinction of being able to host the conference tournament and regional, and Southern Miss can easily accomplish that feat this year.

But there is also a chance that could not happen, after Southern Miss’ recent announcement on the termination of C-USA. As a response, the conference could theoretically strip Southern Miss from hosting the conference tournament and even follow the trend of other conferences by not allowing teams to participate in the conference postseason. The scenario is unlikely since most of those rulings were due to conference bylaws. C-USA doesn’t have a history of not allowing departing teams to participate in the conference tournament, and the conference has yet to mention such a bylaw.

Whether or not Southern Miss hosts the tournament, the prospects of earning an at-large bid are high. According to Warrenolan.com, the Golden Eagles will play 27 games this season against 11 different teams in last year’s top 100 Rating Percentage Index, with seven of those teams in the top 50.

There are obvious risks and rewards of a tough schedule, but the reward could be the Golden Eagles earning a national seed and hosting a regional for the third time in program history. That’s assuming everything goes the Golden Eagles’ way.

4. Strikeout-to-walk-ratio leaders

Southern Miss’ pitching staff handily led the country strikeout-to-walk ratio, holding a 4.06 after striking out 560 batters and walking 138. That means the Golden Eagles were the least likely team to give up a free base on a walk. The second closest team was Tennessee, which held a 3.63.

Southern Miss did lose main sources of production from Hunter Stanley (127 Ks, 19 BBs), Walker Powell (86 Ks, 12 BBs) and Ryan Och (59 Ks, 12 BBs) and also lost Cody Carroll (3 Ks, 2 BBs), Gabe Shepard (2 Ks, 6 BBs) and Tyler Lantz (1 Ks, 3 BBs).

Regardless of losing that production, the Golden Eagles return 286 of their strikeouts and 78 walks, which comes to a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.62. That mark would have been tied for third-best in the country last year.

3. Loads of Potential Breakout Arms

The Golden Eagles showcased several promising young arms last season, and based on how the pitching has looked from fall and spring scrimmages, the possibility of replacing the lost production from Stanley, Powell and Och seems likely.

Sophomores Tanner Hall and Hurston Waldrep had big moments in the postseason last year, with Waldrep, who sits between 94-97 mph, shutting down Louisiana Tech in the C-USA tournament. Hall finished last season recording 32 strikeouts and allowing six walks in 18 appearances, while Waldrep recorded 16 strikeouts and eight walks in 11 appearances. Waldrep will start out as the Sunday starter, but Hall could work his way in the weekend rotation, but is likely a midweek starter.

Left-hander Justin Storm is another one that could be a critical arm coming out of the bullpen. Storm, who made 12 appearances last season, has received considerable innings in relief during scrimmages and has been efficient. Tyler Stuart, whose fastball sits at 95 mph, is another arm poised to have a big jump. Stuart is considered an option to start this year, as he also showed major signs of improvement with his efficiency.

Freshman Niko Mazza is another young arm that could have a breakout season on the back end. Mazza shows signs of maturity for his young age and boasts a fastball that sits at 93 mph.

2. Avoiding a Sluggish Start

The Golden Eagles have been notorious for their slow starts offensively. In the first eight games last year, Southern Miss batted .179, scored 37 runs, hit nine home runs and struck out 83 times.

Southern Miss coach Scott Berry has been quick to point out that batting averages were down nationally at the start of the last year due to a one-year break from the COVID-19 pandemic.

By comparison, in the last nine games, all of which were played in the postseason, the Golden Eagles posted a .341 batting average, drove in 75 runs, hit 22 home runs and struck out 74 times.

Based on the spring scrimmages, the Golden Eagles’ bats, at the very least, look more alive compared to the start of last year. That’s largely due to the Golden Eagles returning eight starters, with the one loss being Reed Trimble, who was taken 65th overall in the MLB Draft.

1. Experienced Lineup

The lineup returns Gabe Montenegro, Danny Lynch, Charlie Fischer, Dustin Dickerson, Reece Ewing, Blake Johnson, Will McGillis and Christopher Sargent, and in addition will add power with Slade Wilks.

Catcher Rodrigo Montenegro, who will regularly swap with Johnson, will be the only new main addition to the lineup. Rodrigo, younger brother of Gabe, batted .348 at his junior college, Western Oklahoma State, last season.

In simpler terms, the infield stayed intact and avoided having to deal with the growing pains of playing younger players. The outfield will be the only question that has to be seen, with Gabe Montenegro anchoring center, Ewing will play left field and Wilks will play right field.

Even though Southern Miss has the prospects to be a Super Regional team, the Golden Eagles will have to battle it out in what will not only be their final season in C-USA but what could also be the toughest the conference has ever been. Charlotte, Old Dominion, Louisiana Tech and Florida Atlantic all equally have the potential to win this year’s league crown. With that said, the experience Southern Miss brings will be crucial as the Golden Eagles have the potential to play in numerous big games.

At the very least, fans can expect an exciting season from C-USA baseball.