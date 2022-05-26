Southern Miss was knocked out of the Conference USA tournament on Saturday as the Golden Eagles failed to find any life in their 11-2 loss to UTSA.

The loss was the largest margin of defeat Southern Miss had suffered since March 1, 2020, when the Golden Eagles were run-rule in seven innings against McNeese State.

Now all eyes turn to Monday's Selection Show, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. on ESPN 2, as the Golden Eagles will wait to see if they have done enough to earn the right to host a regional for the third time in program history. Regional hosts will be announced on Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. through NCAA social media.

"I really do (think we should host)," Southern Miss coach Scott Berry said. "We won two games in this tournament. Prior to that, we were in a position (to host a regional). I hope the committee takes into consideration that anyone can have a bad one. It should be looked at what your body of work is over the long haul.

"I'm real proud of this team, 43-16 at this point, regular-season conference champs, which is the marathon, and that's the body of work that's the most important that we finished first in the fifth RPI league."

Southern Miss now holds a 20 at RPI after the loss to UTSA. Southern Miss shortstop Dustin Dickerson felt that Friday night's win against Florida Atlantic was enough to seal USM's hosting bid.

"I'm hearing rumors that the win last night might have got us a regional, but I don't know," Dickerson said. "I'd love for it to be in front of this great crowd, and if it is, it'll be fun."

SLOW START

Southern Miss' starting pitcher Matt Adams struggled early against the Roadrunners after only lasting until the third inning.

By the second inning, Adams was on his way to having thrown 40 pitches. UTSA then hit a 2-run home run later in the inning to take a 2-0 lead.

Southern Miss then went with Tyler Stuart to take the mound in the third inning after Adams had put two runners on base and given up an RBI sac fly. The Roadrunners scored again in the inning after a runner scored off a sac bunt to take a 4-0 lead.

BATS GO COLD

What few opportunities the Golden Eagle offense created were quickly thrown away as USM hit into three double plays. In the second inning, Danny Lynch hit a one-out single to put runners at first and second base, but Will McGillis grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Then in the third, Carson Paetow drew a lead-off walk, but Blake Johnson flew out, and Gabe Montenegro hit into a double play.

Southern Miss then stranded a runner in every inning between the fourth and seventh innings.

The Golden Eagles did get on the board in the seventh inning as USM led off with three straight singles, with Carson Paetow coming up with an RBI single. After Blake Johnson drew a walk, Southern Miss loaded the bases with no outs. One more run scored off a fielder's choice to narrow the score to 4-2, but Dustin Dickerson grounded into the double play to end the inning.

UTSA's Daniel Garza threw eight innings in relief as he struck out four batters, walked three and allowed two runs off seven hits.

"He flipped the breaking ball in wherever he wanted," said Dickerson, who was 0-for-4. "He could move the fastball on both sides of the plate. He buried the slider with two strikes. He just kept us off balance, and their defense played great."

EIGHTH INNING ROUT

Outside of Stuart, Southern Miss' relief pitching had no answer for UTSA's bats, which put 15 hits. In the eighth inning, the Roadrunners pulled away with a 6-run inning. Chandler Best put runners on first and second with one out before being pulled. Isaiah Rhodes then allowed an RBI single and a 2-run RBI double before his outing ended. Justin Storm did not do much better after giving up a 2-run RBI triple and an RBI single to make the game 10-2.

The inning came to an end after USM managed to turn a double play. UTSA tacked on two more runs in the top of the ninth with an RBI double.

"We just didn't take good swings," Berry said. "Our approach at the plate wasn't what it needed to be. We didn't create opportunities that you need to be able to win, especially when your back is against the wall. You are going to have days like that, but you don't want to have a bunch of days like that. We have to hit that reset button and get our batteries recharged.

"We have to hit reset and hopefully hear our name called on Monday. I feel confident that we will."

The C-USA championship game will be played at 1 p.m. at Pete Taylor Park. UTSA will wait to play the winner of the Louisiana Tech-Old Dominion game.