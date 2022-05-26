A critical 110-pitch performance by Hunter Riggins could prove to be the savior in helping Southern Miss advance to the C-USA championship game on Sunday.

With Southern Miss dropping its first game earlier on Friday against UTSA, the Golden Eagles put themselves in a bind with having to play three games in less than a span of 48 hours.

Riggins’ lone hiccup against FAU came in the third as he walked the bases loaded with two outs, which was aided by a robbery of a catch by left fielder Reece Ewing. Despite Riggins’ pitch count climbing early on as he totaled 84 pitches by the fifth inning. Riggins came up with a 9-pitch and 10-pitch inning to help keep Southern Miss from going to the bullpen until the eighth inning.

Riggins lasted 7.1 innings as he struck out seven batters, three walks while holding the Owls to five hits. Riggins and reliever Dalton Rogers helped USM complete its seventh shutout of the season.

With three games played, Southern Miss will now have to defeat UTSA twice on Saturday to advance to the championship. Here’s where Southern Miss’ pitching staff stands.

Starting Pitcher Options

Matt Adams was named the starter for the first game against UTSA. Adams was a guaranteed arm to start a game for Southern Miss during the tournament since the sophomore started the last three midweek games against Southeast Louisiana, South Alabama and Ole Miss where he threw a combined 14 innings, allowing eight runs off 13 hits and struck out 19 batters. In the last two weeks, Adams threw minimally against UTSA and Middle Tennessee as he threw a combined three innings and gave up just one hit.

UTSA will start right-handed pitcher Ryan Ward, who has made six starts this year. In 17.2 innings, Ward has struck out 15 batters and walked 19 while allowing 10 runs off 12 hits.

If Southern Miss defeats UTSA in the first game on Saturday, which that game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., then there are several options for the Golden Eagles could choose to start on the mound.

Former Friday night starter Ben Ethridge could be the main choice to start the second game. Despite Ethridge having a string of bad outings midway through the season, he has had several decent games in the final month of the season. Ethridge’s last start was against Tulane on April 19 as he threw four innings, struck out seven batters, walked two and allowed one run off four hits. Ethridge then did not pitch for over a month as he threw an inning against Middle Tennessee in the Friday game, where he struck out two batters.

Another starting option is Tyler Stuart, but after having a strong start to the year has since simmered down. The 6-foot-9 pitcher hasn’t thrown more than two innings in an outing since April 12 against Southeastern. Stuart has yet to throw in the tournament, with his last game coming against MTSU, where he struck out the side in one inning.

Unavailable Arms

Tanner Hall started Wednesday’s game and threw just 82 pitches in seven innings. It’s unlikely Hall will pitch again in this tournament, but if USM were to make the championship game, then it’s not out of the question for Hall to throw an inning if needed. Back in 2019, starters Walker Powell and Stevie Powers both started games earlier in the tournament and pitched in the championship game.

Garrett Ramsey threw 41 pitches in the loss to UTSA and allowed three runs off four hits while striking out three batters.

The 1-2 punch combination of closers Landon Harper and Dalton Rogers is also unlikely to make appearances on Saturday as the duo pitched on Wednesday and Thursday. Rogers is less likely to be used than Harper as he threw 21 pitches against UAB and then threw 21 more pitches against FAU. Harper threw 20 pitches against UAB on Wednesday and 13 more on Thursday against UTSA, although if the situation called for it is needed, he could throw an inning on Saturday.

Available Bullpen Arms

In total, Southern Miss has to throw seven of its arms, which includes Stuart and Ethridge.

Storm, Chandler Best, Aubrey Gillentine, Drew Boyd have all yet to see the mound in the tournament. Of those four, none pitched in the final weekend series against Middle Tennessee. Storm and Gillentine’s last outings were in the UTSA series, while Best’s previous game in the home loss against Ole Miss. Boyd’s last game on the mound was in the final midweek game against South Alabama.

Perhaps the biggest arm still available is sidearm reliever Isaiah Rhodes, who threw two pitches in the first game against UTSA on Friday. Rhodes holds a 3.77 ERA in 19 appearances and has struck out 37 batters and walked 15.

Sunday’s championship game is set for 1 p.m. and will be televised on the CBS Network.