Southern Miss overcame a 2-0 deficit to avoid elimination in the Hattiesburg Regional on Sunday. Christopher Sargent walked off the Owls 4-3 in the 10th inning with an RBI single.

Southern Miss will now face LSU in the regional final with first pitch set for 6:06 p.m. If the Golden Eagles win then Game 7 will be played on Monday at 3 p.m.