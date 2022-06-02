Southern Miss was cruising. The Golden Eagles held a 4-run lead over LSU heading into the bottom of the ninth in front of their home crowd. Then as it tends to happen in postseason baseball – the unthinkable occurred.

The lead was quickly gone as the Tigers tied the game by scoring four runs in the ninth, three of which scored with two outs to set up LSU walking off Southern Miss 7-6 in the 10th inning on Saturday night.

“We were very disappointed in the outcome,” Southern Miss coach Scott Berry said. “We just couldn’t put them away in the ninth inning. We played a really good game up until that point.

“We just couldn’t get the one pitch. I remember several times of them fouling it off and extending it. We just couldn’t get the punch out. There was a hit batter and walks that led to some things and materialized for their favor. At the end of the day, we just couldn’t put them away. They put good swings on it and hit two home runs there in the ninth inning.”

Southern Miss will look to avoid elimination as the Golden Eagles will have to defeat Kennesaw State at 1 p.m. tomorrow order to advance to the regional championship later Sunday night. If USM does advance, then LSU will have to be beaten twice.

As memorable as the ending to the game will be, the many positives the Golden Eagles had will likely be forgotten with starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep throwing an 11-strikeout performance while USM lineup belted three home runs.

In the top of the second, USM blasted its first home run of the day after trailing 1-0 as Will McGillis hit a 2-run home run with two outs to give the Golden Eagles a 2-1 lead.

The Tigers tied the game in the bottom of the frame with a solo home run by Tyler McManus that hit the top of the centerfield wall to bounce out of the ballpark. However, Danny Lynch delivered a two-out RBI single in the fourth, followed by a solo home run from Carson Paetow in the fifth to extend USM’s lead to 4-2.

The Golden Eagles added runs in the seventh and eighth with Rodrigo Montenegro driving in a run on a fielder’s choice. Christopher Sargent, who finished the night 3-for-4, then hit solo home run in the eighth inning to extend the lead to 6-2.

At the same time, Waldrep had settled in after the second inning as he retired 12 straight batters. Six of those outs all came on consecutive strikeouts. In 6.2 innings, Waldrep allowed two runs off five hits, struck out 11 batters, walked two and threw 119 pitches.

“You can’t really focus on the outing when you didn’t get the win,” Waldrep said. “As a team you want that win and you are fighting for that win, but at the end of the day you don’t win the ball game. We gave it everything we had, and we didn’t come out on top. But I think everybody that was on the field tonight gave it everything they had. When you don’t get the outcome you want, you just have to keep going.”

In the ninth inning, reliever Landon Harper gave up a solo home run to Dylan Crews with one out. After recording a flyout, Harper gave up single and then a 2-run home run. Heading into the game, Harper had given up just 10 earned runs on the season.

Harper hit a batter before being pulled. Garrett Ramsey then surrendered the game-tying run on an RBI single, which was charged to Harper. Ramsey loaded the bases with no outs in 10th inning after he gave up a leadoff single, hit a batter and then issued a walk. In total the Golden Eagle pitching staff gave up a combined total of eight free bases with five walks and three hit batters, which match the season-high set against Charlotte.

Tyler Stuart staved off the ending as he induced an infield groundout, but LSU’s Josh Pearson came up with the game-winning hit.

“I broke it down to them after the game,” Berry said. “We’ve got a choice where we can get up in the morning and feel bad, feel sorry, mope around or we can get up in the morning and understand the challenge that is in front of us like we did last year in Oxford.”

Southern Miss was cruising. The Golden Eagles held a 4-run lead over LSU heading into the bottom of the ninth in front of their home crowd. Then as it tends to happen in postseason baseball – the unthinkable occurred.

The lead was gone as the Tigers tied the game by scoring four runs in the ninth, three of which scored with two outs to set up LSU walking off Southern Miss 7-6 in the 10th inning on Saturday night.

“We were very disappointed in the outcome,” Southern Miss coach Scott Berry said. “We just couldn’t put them away in the ninth inning. We played a really good game up until that point.

“We just couldn’t get the one pitch. I remember several times of them fouling it off and extending it. We just couldn’t get the punch out. There was a hit batter and walks that led to some things and materialized for their favor. At the end of the day, we just couldn’t put them away. They put good swings on it and hit two home runs there in the ninth inning.”

Southern Miss will look to avoid elimination as the Golden Eagles will have to defeat Kennesaw State at 1 p.m. tomorrow order to advance to the regional championship later Sunday night. If USM does advance, then LSU will have to be beaten twice.

In the top of the second, Southern Miss blasted its first home run of the day after trailing 1-0 as Will McGillis hit a 2-run home run with two outs to give the Golden Eagles a 2-1 lead.

The Golden Eagles added runs in the seventh and eighth with Rodrigo Montenegro driving in a run on a fielder’s choice. Christopher Sargent, who finished the night 3-for-4, then hit solo home run in the eighth inning to extend the lead to 6-2.

At the same time, Waldrep had settled in after the second inning as he retired 12 straight batters. Six of those outs all came on consecutive strikeouts. In 6.2 innings, Waldrep allowed two runs off five hits, struck out 11 batters, walked two and threw 119 pitches.

“You can’t really focus on the outing when you didn’t get the win,” Waldrep said. “As a team you want that win and you are fighting for that win, but at the end of the day you don’t win the ball game. We gave it everything we had, and we didn’t come out on top. But I think everybody that was on the field tonight gave it everything they had. When you don’t get the outcome you want, you just have to keep going.”

In the ninth inning, reliever Landon Harper gave up a solo home run to Dylan Crews with one out. After recording a flyout, Harper gave up single and then a 2-run home run. Heading into the game, Harper had given up just 10 earned runs on the season.

Harper hit a batter before being pulled. Garrett Ramsey then surrendered the game-tying run on an RBI single, which was charged to Harper. Ramsey loaded the bases with no outs in 10th inning after he gave up a leadoff single, hit a batter and then issued a walk. In total the Golden Eagle pitching staff gave up a combined total of eight free bases with five walks and three hit batters, which match the season-high set against Charlotte.

Tyler Stuart staved off the ending as he induced an infield groundout, but LSU’s Josh Pearson came up with the game-winning hit.

“I broke it down to them after the game,” Berry said. “We’ve got a choice where we can get up in the morning and feel bad, feel sorry, mope around or we can get up in the morning and understand the challenge that is in front of us like we did last year in Oxford.”