There wasn’t much of a discussion for Southern Miss starting pitcher Tanner Hall to head back to the mound in the eighth inning after throwing over 100 pitches in seven shutout innings. For Scott Berry, it was all about picking up the first win in Hattiesburg Regional and persevering in the bullpen.

“I’ve always thrown my No. 1 (pitcher in the first game),” said Southern Miss coach Scott Berry on starting Hall against Army. “It’s the most important game. You have to get in that winner’s bracket. I’ve seen it backfire on other coaches. If you extend this tournament into Monday, there’s only one of those three starters that have a chance anyway to come back and help you for an inning or two, which be that first guy.

“I felt like he was getting stronger as he was going.”

While Hall turned in another memorable performance, it was more of the same inconsistency from Southern Miss's lineup. The Golden Eagles again had to lean on their pitching to come out with a 2-0 win over Army to open Hattiesburg Regional.

However, an eight-inning shutout performance by USM’s starter Tanner Hall essentially made all of the Golden Eagles’ offensive mistakes null and void.

Another Strong Day For Hall

Hall cruised past Army in the first three innings before giving up his first in the fourth inning, which ended up being back-to-back 2-out singles for Army. Yet catcher Blake Johnson caught a runner stealing to end that threat.

“I think he had a changeup that would have gotten big leaguers out today,” Army coach Scott Foster said. “I played 10 years of pro ball, and that’s what I saw. It was a good late, hard, late action changeup. Our hitters just weren’t picking it up. It was really good stuff that was exploding at the end.”

After giving up a 2-out hit in the fifth inning, Hall’s only other jam came in the sixth inning. Hall gave up a leadoff walk, which was his only one of the day, and then later a 2-out single, but the right-hander ended the inning as he induced a ground out.

Hall struck out nine batters in eight innings and gave up four hits after throwing 109 pitches.

“The changeup was definitely on,” Hall said. “I mean, everything felt on. I was just playing it off my fastball today. I had a pretty good command of it. I was able to get ahead early.”

Scoring Slump

Entering the game USM’s lineup had stranded an average of 9.3 runners on base in their last 11 games, and that trend stayed true with the Golden Eagles leaving nine on base. All nine happened in the first five innings. Notably, Southern Miss struck out 10 times, with six of those happening with runners in scoring position.

Southern Miss put a pair of runners on base in the first two innings, but both opportunities were squandered as each inning ended in strikeouts. Then in the fourth inning, Southern Miss loaded the bases with one out, but back-to-back strikeouts by Blake Johnson and Carson Paetow ended the threat.

USM finally broke through in the fifth inning after Reece Ewing drew a one-out walk. Christopher Sargent followed with an RBI double that bounced off the left field wall. Ewing scored from second to give the Golden Eagles a 1-0 lead, but USM stranded two more runners to end the inning.

“We addressed some things in the postgame during the team meeting,” Berry said. “It’s just moving forward and clearing the mechanism. It’s putting confidence and having good at-bats. We have pitched well all year. We know that. We have hit at times really good, and at other times we just have been in that lull where we have done just enough to be able to win.

“Today was one of those days where we missed on opportunities.”

Paetow’s Magic?

Southern Miss coach Scott Berry made a lineup change by switching Carson Paetow back to the leadoff spot and Gabe Montenegro to the eight spot. In that span, Southern Miss went 14-0, which stayed true with the Golden Eagles now being 15-0 with the win over Army.

Paetow was moved to the leadoff spot after Montenegro was hit in the head by a pitch on the Saturday weekend series against Louisiana Tech. In that span, Paetow batted .333, drove in 17 runs and belted eight doubles and four home runs.

“Gabe is now hitting in eighth,” Berry said. “He had been struggling there at the top of the order. I had no idea who I was going to move to that spot. Paetow was swinging the bat well at that time. He did a good job of taking pitches.”

Paetow was just short of leading off the bottom of the first with a solo home run to centerfield but flew out at the edge of the warning track. Ironically, Paetow finished the game 0-for-4 while Montenegro was 2-for-3 while also drawing a walk.

“At first, I thought it might leave the yard, but it didn’t,” Berry said. “He kind of struggled, but I thought there was a couple of calls that were high on him and kind of took the bat out of his hand. That’s part of it. That was a decision to try and relieve Gabe of a little bit of pressure.”

Southern Miss will play tomorrow at 6 p.m. and will wait to play the winner of LSU and Kennesaw State. Berry did not announce who would start on the mound for Saturday’s game.