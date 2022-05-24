For the third time in program history, the Southern Miss baseball will be hosting a regional as the NCAA announced hosting sites on Sunday evening.

The full 64 team field, top-16 national seeds, first-round regional pairings, and site assignments will be announced at 11 a.m. on Monday and will be televised on ESPN2. Southern Miss will host a watch party at Walk On's on Monday. The NCAA committee will set the entire 64-team bracket through both the super regionals and the first round of the Men's College World Series.

Southern Miss previously hosted regionals in 2003 and 2017.

The regionals will be played from Friday, June 3, through Monday, June 6. Super Regionals will be played from June 10 through June 13. The College World Series, which is played in Omaha, Nebraska, will begin on June 17.

The NCAA Regional Hosts Include:

Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (37-19)

Austin, Texas – Texas (42-18)

Blacksburg, Virginia – Virginia Tech (41-12)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (38-19)

College Park, Maryland – Maryland (45-12)

College Station, Texas – Texas A&M (37-18)

Coral Gables, Florida – Miami (39-18)

Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (44-14)

Gainesville, Florida – Florida (39-22)

Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina (42-18)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Miss (43-16)

Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (53-7)

Louisville, Kentucky – Louisville (38-18-1)

Stanford, California – Stanford (40-14)

Statesboro, Georgia – Georgia Southern (40-18)

Stillwater, Oklahoma – Oklahoma State (39-20)