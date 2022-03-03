The University of Southern Mississippi has filed for an extension of a temporary restraining order against Conference USA that was filed last week.

The University’s request comes after C-USA filed for arbitration regarding Southern Miss, Old Dominion and Marshall's attempt to leave the conference early.

According to court documents obtained by The Pine Belt News, Southern Miss’ request would extend the temporary restraining order through April 1 and reset the preliminary injunction hearing for 9:30 a.m. on March 29, 30, or 31 at the Forrest County Courthouse.

At the time this story was published, a judge had yet to sign off on the request.

The hearing was originally scheduled at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 7. The Court granted Southern Miss’ original temporary restraining order on February 25, which is set to expire at 5 p.m. on March 7.

The request was made due to both Southern Miss and C-USA officials having conflicts on the March 7 date with “necessary witnesses” scheduled to be in Frisco, Texas, for the C-USA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments that begin on March 8.

C-USA also requested additional time in order to respond to Southern Miss’ discovery requests and to produced documents until the set deadline of March 21.