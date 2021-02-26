Petal High School has hired Allen Glenn as the school’s next head football coach.

Glenn takes over the program after Marcus Boyles announced his retirement.

Glenn had previously served as Amory High School’s head football coach for the last five seasons. He serve as both the associate athletic director and head football coach.

"Since the age of six, it has been a goal and dream of mine to be a head football coach at the highest level," said Glenn in a press release. "Petal is the highest level in high school, and I couldn't be more excited to be the Head Football Coach and Associate Athletic Director. "I am humbled and excited about the opportunity to be a part of this great school district. Our family is excited about moving to Petal, and becoming part of this special community. The Petal School District is known for being a top-rated district academically with competitive athletic and arts programs. I am ready to get going and build relationships with students, coaches, employees, and the community."

At Amory, Glenn compiled a 37-24 record at the school. This past season, Amory finished 9-2, won the region title and made an appearance in the third round of the 3A high school playoffs.

Glenn played football at Amory High School from 1996 to 2000 and served as an assistant coach in 2005. Glenn was a member of Amory’s 1998 state championship team.

Prior to Amory, Glenn has been the Tupelo High School offensive coordinator under head coach Trent Hammond the past two seasons. After time as a student coach under then Ole Miss head coach David Cutcliffe, he spent four years as an assistant at Louisville High School after time as a student coach.