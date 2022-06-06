The stage is set for what could be the hardest ticket to buy in Mississippi baseball history.

On Monday, the state of Mississippi maintained its high standard for college baseball, with Southern Miss and Ole Miss now set to play in a Super Regional as a chance to advance to Omaha, hangs in the balance.

And keep in mind the NCAA tournament field this year was without reigning national champs Mississippi State.

“There’s no other state that loves baseball more than Mississippi,” Berry said. “You look at total attendance for all three schools in our state versus the big three schools in any other state, and it’s not even close. This state is passionate about baseball. Ole Miss fans are passionate about it just like we are and just like Mississippi State. The atmosphere is going to be just like we saw this weekend with the passionate LSU fans.”

For context, Southern Miss’ games in the Hattiesburg Regional featured a total attendance of 25,736. Not to mention, the previous meeting between Ole Miss and Southern Miss set the attendance record at Pete Taylor Park at 6,346.

The Golden Eagles had to bounce back from the loser’s bracket and overcome a high-powered LSU offense. As for Ole Miss, the Rebels took care of business in the Coral Gables Regional and cruised through the winner’s bracket as the No. 3 seed. Bad weather was perhaps Ole Miss’ greatest obstacle as the Rebels defeated Arizona 22-6 to make their third straight super regional.

“It’s awesome, especially with our crowd, and they are going to bring some people. It’s going to be electric here,” Hattiesburg Regional MVP Christopher Sargent said. “To get that rematch is going to be awesome, and we can’t wait.”

Oddly enough, Southern Miss suffered heartbreak in the 2021 Oxford Regional last season. The Golden Eagle bats were swinging well while several arms were available in the pitching staff, but Ole Miss defeated USM in the regional final.

“Last year, I remember, especially with this group, we had a lot of returners,” said Southern Miss pitcher Tyler Stuart, who recorded the final out in USM’s 8-7 win over LSU. “I remember when we lost the game, it was a strikeout to end the game, and Ole Miss was celebrating. It really does leave a bad feeling in your mind. It all starts in August when you start your first workouts and first practice. That gives you motivation to these moments like today.”

Sargent distinctly remembered watching Ole Miss dog pile as the Rebels advance to a Super Regional in Tucson, Arizona, last year.

“It does leave a sour taste in your mouth,” Sargent said. “Just sitting there and watching them dog pile, it’s like you know what, we are going to get back up and do it again. That’s what we did, and we came out on top this time.”

Despite the in-state rivalry, Berry and Ole Miss Coach Mike Bianco have known each other for almost 22 years. Both coaches were hired by their respective programs at the same time back in 2000.

“We have known each other for a long time,” Berry said. “I have the utmost respect for Mike Bianco. I think he is an outstanding person and an outstanding coach. In my mind, he has built Ole Miss and that baseball program. There should be a statue outside for him with what he has been able to achieve and building that program up. We are good friends.”

The Golden Eagles will host the Rebels on either Friday or Saturday. Game times will be announced later in the week.