The U-S-M chants echoed throughout Pete Taylor Park on Monday evening.

Just after the final strike was thrown the Golden Eagles promptly stormed Hill Denson Field after defeating LSU in a back-and-forth 8-7 win.

Southern Miss pulled off an unlikely bounce back after losing a heartbreaker to LSU just two days later as the Golden Eagles won three straight games in a 27-hour period to not only keep their season alive but to advance to the program’s second-ever Super Regional.

It was a celebration that Pete Taylor Park had never experienced and filled with numerous highlights. Scott Berry received an unexpected Powerade bath, Carson Paetow was all smiles despite receiving a bloody nose in the dog pile, players sprinted to the Roost to be greeted by more of the USM faithful – the list goes on. The postgame festivities were all because Southern Miss will now host a Super Regional for the first time in program history.

“It’s special,” Southern Miss coach Scott Berry said. “It’s one thing that we have never been able to do. We can check that box now. We’ve only been a part of one super regional, and that was in 2009. That was an exciting time. I’m the only one that’s been a part of that on our staff, so I know the feeling. That’s what I told the team, ‘You understand the feeling of winning this regional, but the feeling of winning a Super Regional and being able to go to Omaha is even more special.’ We have to take the process one at a time.”

Like Southern Miss’ stint in the regional, the start of the regional final against the Tigers left the Golden Eagles trailing by three runs heading into the fourth inning.

Despite Carson Paetow hitting a home run off the second pitch of the game, LSU answered right back as the Tigers delivered back-to-back RBI singles in the bottom of the frame to go up 3-1 off Southern Miss’ ace pitcher Tanner Hall, who had just two days of rest after throwing over 100 pitches. LSU added another run in the third inning after Cade Doughty hit a solo home run and extended the Tigers’ lead to 4-1.

In the top of the fourth, the Golden Eagles capitalized off LSU’s inconsistent pitching, as the Tigers made seven pitching changes in the game. Just after Southern Miss loaded the bases with no outs, Danny Lynch scored from third base on a passed ball. One at-bat later, Gabe Montenegro drove in a run off a fielder’s choice.

The Golden Eagles had moderate success compared to LSU, with Hall, Best, Dalton Rogers, Landon Harper and Tyler Stuart combining to strike out nine batters and giving up 11 hits.

“It was a great moment all around,” Stuart said. “We had a line of pitchers that won this game.

“We’ve been doing this all year, and it just happened to be my turn. To get the ball there at that moment felt great, especially to redeem me there too.”

LSU’s trend followed in the seventh inning, with USM again loading the bases due to the Tigers’ pitching. Carson Paetow led off with a walk, which was followed by Dustin Dickerson getting hit by a pitch. Reece Ewing then reached base due to a fielding error by LSU’s pitcher Bryce Collins.

Christopher Sargent, who was named the regional’s MVP after going 11-for-21, drove in a run with an RBI sac fly. Slade Wilks then delivered an RBI single, with Montenegro tacking on two more runs with an RBI single to give USM a 7-4 lead.

“Going into the games, it was never easy,” said Sargent, who has played through having an injured back. “I was hurting a lot. It’s one of the things I let go of. I needed to be there for my team. That’s what I did.

“I wasn’t able to get my full swing off, so (the injury) has shorted me up. I have a problem sometimes with my (swing) getting too big and too long. When my back is hurting, you have to stay short. At the end of the day, staying short is the best thing to do, so that’s what I have been doing.”

But LSU responded with back-to-back two-out RBI singles in the seventh inning. Gavin Dugas then tied the game in the eighth with a leadoff home run. Relief pitcher Landon Harper managed to come up with two strikeouts but gave up a walk before being pulled. This led to Stuart entering the game, who needed just two pitches before ending the inning with a groundout.

Finally, in the top of the ninth, Sargent and Wilks opened the inning with a pair of singles. Lynch then drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI sac fly setting up a stressful final three outs for the Golden Eagles faithful.

However, this time there was no epic comeback by LSU, who had come up with two come-from-behind wins against Kennesaw State and USM earlier in the regional. Stuart needed just nine pitches as he retired LSU in order to end the game.

“Let me just say winning baseball games is tough, and they’re very stressful for both coaching and players,” Berry said. “You have to do a lot of things well to win games, and the one thing this team has been able to do this year is not needing help from anybody – they’ve done it themselves. We didn’t have help winning the conference regular-season title. We didn’t have help trying to get into a regional. We earned every bit of everything that we’ve done this whole year.”

Southern Miss will host Ole Miss for the Super Regional. The time and dates have yet to be announced.