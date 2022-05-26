The Hattiesburg Regional is now set as Southern Miss will host LSU, Kennesaw State and Army.

The Golden Eagles are the No. 11 national seed, the NCAA announced on Monday. The Hattiesburg Regional is paid with the Coral Gables Regional for the Super Regional round.

Southern Miss (43-16), which is the No. 1 seed in the regional, will open against Army (31-23) on Friday at 1 p.m. LSU (38-20) will be the No. 2 seed and will play Kennesaw State (35-26) as the No. 4 seed at 6 p.m. Both games will be shown on ESPN+.

This is the third time Southern Miss will host a regional, with the previous times being in 2003 and 2017. It’s also the sixth straight berth to the NCAA tournament for Southern Miss.

Southern Miss is paired within a regional for the fourth time, with the most recent occurring in the 2019 Baton Rouge Regional. The two programs also met in 2004 and 2008. USM has never played Kennesaw State or Army.

Here is a look at the regional tournament schedule:

Friday, June 3

Game 1 -- No. 1 Southern Miss (43-16) vs. No. 4 Army West Point (31-23), 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 2 -- No. 2 LSU (38-20) vs. No. 3 Kennesaw State (35-26), 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 -- Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 4 -- Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 -- Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 6 -- Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Monday, June 6

Game 7 -- If necessary, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)