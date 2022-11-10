﻿Lumberton has finally reached the playoffs, with the Panthers hitting the road to face West Lowndes.

The Lumberton Panthers (5-6) closed out the regular season with a 50-0 loss to top-ranked Bay Springs but closed out the second half of the year, winning five of their last seven games.

“Everybody’s record is back to zero and zero,” Lumberton coach Jonathan Ladner said. “It doesn’t matter what your regular season record has been so far this season.

“I feel that from where we started to where we are now, I think our guys have figured out a lot of things. We kind of hit a stretch in a division where that rough early schedule paid off. I think we are still not where we want to be, but I think we have come so far from where we started. I don’t want to say happy or satisfied, but you can see the progress we have made throughout the season.”

No. 3 seeded Lumberton opens the 1A playoffs against No. 2 West Lowndes (7-3), which is the first meeting between the two schools.

West Lowndes enters the postseason after having won four of its last five games, which included a regular-season finale 40-7 win over Vardaman. In that win, West Lowndes ran for 355 yards, with Elijah Johnson accounting for 131 yards and two touchdowns. This season, West Lowndes has averaged 33.4 points per game.

“They are athletic, looking at them on film,” Ladner said. “They maybe overall the most athletic team will have matched up with all year. They are kind of a mirror image of what we are. They basically run a very similar offensive system. They have one or two wide receivers and then two or three guys in the backfield in various formations. They want to run power and sweep.”

Defensively, West Lowndes has held teams to 22.9 points per game.

“On defense, they run a 5-2,” Ladner said. “They play some decent-sized kid up front. I guess you could say it’s kind of old-school style football. They are fairly well coached on the basics of the game, and they do blitz some with their linebackers. They have an old-school mentality on defense.”

Lumberton travels to play West Lowndes on Friday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. The winner of this game will face either Bay Springs or Sebastopol.

“I think the big thing for us is to just cut loose and go,” Ladner said. “The execution is going to be key for us. If we out and execute, then I like our chances. I feel we could come back home with a win. And ill add that we need to minimize our mistakes. We can’t turn the ball over and give them extra possessions. We have got to take advantage of everything given to us. We have to line up and do what we’re supposed to do, and if we do that, then I feel confident that we give ourselves a good chance to win.”