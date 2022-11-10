﻿Hattiesburg is red hot entering the playoffs, with the Tigers having won seven straight, including a rivalry win over Laurel to close out the regular season.

“We are in the best spot that we could possibly be with finishing up region play undefeated and then winning the jug,” Hattiesburg coach Tony Vance said. “Now it’s time for the new season, which is the postseason.”

Hattiesburg (7-4) hosts Vancleave (7-3), which closed out the regular season with a 28-21 loss to East Central.

The Bulldogs’ offense, which has averaged 32.7 points per game, mainly operates within the I-formation and is centered around running back John Peterson.

“They are one of the better four seeds, I guarantee you, in the state,” Vance said. “They have a really good tailback. He runs hard.”

“They run it right at you. They just find ways to get him the football. He’s not a big ole guy. He’s just a tough-nosed Southerner or something.”

This season, Peterson has run for 2,081 yards and 27 touchdowns on 282 carries.

“We’ve seen some pretty good running backs already this year, and he ranks right up there with them,” Vance said. “When you pop the film on him, he catches your attention pretty quickly, and their other back is pretty good too. But he jumps out at you, and everyone I have talked to says he’s better in person. But he looks really, really good on film. We will have our hands full to stop the run game because that’s what they do. They don’t try to trick you. They run the I-formation. They line up and come right at you and see how much you like playing football.”

Defensively, Vancleave has allowed 29.7 points per game and has forced just seven turnovers this season but has notably caused 13 fumbles. Leading the Bulldog defense is Brady Dowdy, who has racked up 17 tackles for loss and eight sacks while leading the team with 66 tackles.

“He’s not a big kid,” Vance said. “He’s a small kid. He plays very ounce of his body and plays extremely hard. He is always in a position to make plays and make tackles. He’s not a guy that stays blocked.

“Their defensive line, their front eight are physical. They are really good on defense because they are physical. They run well to the football. They’re probably one of the best tackling teams I’ve seen. That’s one of those things they are just really good at.”

Hattiesburg hosts Vancleave on Friday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. The winner of this game will either face Gautier or Wayne County.