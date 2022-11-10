﻿Oak Grove is clicking on all cylinders as the Warriors enter the playoffs, having won six straight games.

“I think in the last four or five games, we’ve been playing our best football,” Oak Grove coach Drew Causey said. “That’s been big, and hopefully, it’s something that we can keep going.”

One of the Warriors’ biggest keys to success has been quarterback AJ Maddox, who has recently begun to expand Oak Grove’s run game with his legs. In the last four games, Maddox has accounted for 188 of his 314 rushing yards on the season. Maddox has also thrown for 2,155 yards, 19 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

“The way he is running it, he adds another dimension to our football team,” Causey said. “So with the way (running backs) Kylin Champagne, JQ Gray and Tajii Burkett have been running the ball out of the back, and now AJ is running, we feel like we make a team have to defend the whole field. As an offense, that’s what you want to do.”

Oak Grove will open the Class 6A playoffs against Biloxi (7-3). The Indians’ regular season ended with Gulfport handing them a 33-24 loss to snap a three-game win streak.

The last time these two teams met was in the first round of the playoffs back in 2020, in which the Warriors prevailed 54-34.

“They did a lot of good stuff the last time we played them,” Causey said. “Offensively, they gave us fits. We have to go back and look at some of that stuff in case they decide to put that back in. We have to play like we are capable of playing.”

Biloxi has three different running backs that have recorded at least five touchdowns. The top two leading backs are Chris Norwood, who has run for 657 yards and six touchdowns, and Damaryion Filmore, who has put up 580 yards and six touchdowns.

Quarterback Zachary Marlin has tossed for 1,344 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. His top target is Duran Parish, who is a three-star prospect committed to Vanderbilt, has hauled in 45 catches for 692 yards and eight touchdowns.

“They’re very multiple on what they do,” Causey said. “All of their running backs are really good players. The quarterback is sound, and they have really talented wide receivers. They do a lot of good stuff all the way around.”

Defensively, Biloxi has held teams to 22 points per game and has forced 16 turnovers, with Filmore leading the Indians with five interceptions.

“They’re basically kind of a form of a 3-3 stack,” Causey said. “They play a lot of Cover 3. They’ll roll to it and play some Trap-3. They do a couple of different things, but a lot of it is based out of Cover 3. They are athletic and move around well. They are big up front. They do a lot of good stuff.”

Oak Grove hosts Biloxi on Friday, with kickoff at 7 p.m. The winner of this game will play either Northwest Rankin or Ocean Springs.