﻿I’m not going to lie; after the high school state championships last week, it pains me to say that I have been burnt out on football.

There’s a variety of factors that could be the reason.

Southern Miss was hard to watch, and my New Orleans Saints have not been much better.

In high school football, we members of the media faced two weeks of a three-day straight span of high school football games due to a referee shortage. Add into the fact that I watched 10 straight hours of high school for two days in a row… it’s culminated in me losing to some excitement to the cherished season.

However, there is one thing that I can never get burnt out on, and that’s college football bowl games. I enjoy those more than anything because every year, there are a handful of wild games that showcase the beauty, disfunction, and heroics that college football displays for a three-week span.

Maybe it’s because I have always been a fan of the little guys, but the Group of 5 games seems to be the most exciting because they are playing the equivalent of a championship game.

Every year I do a Pick ‘Em with my dad to see who is the college football guru. We usually base it on a point system. All of the bowl games, with the exception of the playoff games, are worth one point based on who you get right. The College Football Playoff games are worth two points, and the national championship is worth three points. In the event of a tie, we predict the score for the national championship; whoever is closest to the under wins.

Don’t worry, I’m not going to bore you and give my picks in this column, but I do think with 42 bowl games this year, it’s worth pointing out which ones are on the top of my list to watch. This order is based on when they are supposed to occur, so here we go.

Independence Bowl: BYU (10-2) vs. UAB (8-4)

Honestly, No. 13 BYU should probably be in a better bowl game, considering they knocked off two top-25 teams this season. In case you are wondering, their losses were against Boise State (26-17) and Baylor (38-24), so it’s not like they played a soft schedule. In fact, they beat five Pac-12 teams this year. The Cougars have a prolific offense that put up a lot of points at 33.5 per game, which is favorable for any bowl game.

They take on UAB, which every C-USA fan knows is a tough team. They are another team that can put up some serious points at an average of 29.4 points per game. This game has the makings to be a shootout.

The game comes on Dec. 18 on at ABC at 3:30 p.m.

Frisco Bowl: UTSA (12-1) vs. San Diego State (11-2)

As Southern Miss fans know, No. 24 UTSA is having a magical season after winning the C-USA championship and starting the year 11-0.

San Diego State, the runners-up in the Mountain West, is a very good football team as usual. I’ve made it a point to watch the Aztecs play in a bowl game because it seems like they play fun bowl games every year. I also want to point out that I think it would have been more interesting to see San Diego State and BYU play each other since it’s closer within proximity and would be a good game, but I digress.

The key for this matchup is their run games. San Diego State, as usual, runs the ball really well as they average 176 rushing yards per game and have four different players with runs for more than 50 yards. The Roadrunners average 189 yards and feature three guys with runs for over 50 yards. My feeling is that both these teams will have several big plays. Of course, UTSA also has quarterback Frank Harris, who has been prolific all year.

Gasparilla Bowl: Florida (6-6) vs UCF (8-4)

Isn’t this the ideal scenario for a bowl game? Two teams from the same state are playing in their state for a bowl game.

Both of these Florida teams have had somewhat strange years, both teams have played multiple quarterbacks, and neither on paper are particularly special.

It’s been a chaotic year for Florida football after firing Dan Mullen, and former Auburn coach/first-year UCF coach Gus Malzahn is trying to get a bowl win for his new school.

I don’t know what to expect on the field, but you have to figure there is a lot of pride on the line. Florida doesn’t want to lose to what they consider a below-them school, and UCF is always trying to prove themselves against the big boys.

I figure with this in-state rivalry that these two teams will play above their heads and give a good football game.

Catch this one on Dec. 23 on ABC at 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech (6-6) vs Mississippi State (7-5)

The off-the-field storylines are more interesting than what will be happening on the field.

Mike Leach will be taking on his former school, where he coached for 10 seasons. In his own Leach way, Leach has poked fun at and probably half-hearted serious about Texas Tech stiffing him on his coaching buyout so many years ago.

If you don’t remember, Leach was fired in 2009 after Texas Tech had deemed that Leach mistreated Adam James, who suffered a concussion, by putting him in an electrical closet. Leach has denied the allegation for years, and it’s been contradicted by witness statements, but Texas Tech fired him with cause which negated his five-year, $12.5 million contract.

Leach never received $1.6 million in “guaranteed” income or another $800,000 retention bonus that was due the day before Texas Tech fired him.

You can go read the full story anywhere, but long story short, Leach has never let it go. Leach has joked or maybe was a bit serious that Texas Tech will finally deliver his check at the bowl game.

Ironically, since Leach’s firing, Texas Tech has been mediocre at best and is still trying to find their next Leach.

The Red Raiders fired Mat Wells in October. Offensive coordinator Sonny Crumbie took over as interim coach, but oddly enough, he’s been hired as Louisiana Tech’s next head football coach.

Texas Tech’s new incoming coach hired Joey McGuire, but he will not take over until the season ends.

My only hope is that Leach and the Bulldogs win because the postgame press conference is sure to be hilarious.

You can watch this reunion on Dec. 28 at 6:45 p.m. on ESPN.

Orange Bowl: Michigan (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1)

While it’ll be interesting to see if underdog Cincinnati can pull the massive upset over Alabama, I find the Georgia-Michigan much more interesting.

Naturally, I’m looking forward to all of the College Football Playoff games this year.

About two weeks ago, No. 3 Georgia looked to be the clear-cut favorite to finish undefeated and take home the national championship behind the Bulldogs’ historic defense.

Leave it to Alabama to shake things up as they clobbered Georgia in the SEC championship.

To simply put it, I’m curious to see how Georgia responds. They’ll have to do it against a Michigan team that seems to be peaking at the right time.

Jim Harbaugh has received criticism since taking the job at his alma mater for not winning the big games. Well, he has finally done it in a year where expectations were pretty low for his Wolverines. In fact, Harbaugh had to take a pay cut, which left him making $4 million annually, which is half of what he made in 2020.

I don’t know you about guys, but I’d like to see No. 2 Michigan and Alabama in the national title game.

This game goes off on New Years Eve at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Sugar Bowl: Ole Miss (10-2) vs Baylor (11-2)

Look, I know that I have Mississippi State and Ole Miss on this list. But I want to put it out that there is no in-state biased here, especially since I’m from Louisiana. With that said, I don’t have a fan stake in those games; I just think they’ll be good football games as a sports fan.

It’s been two different stories for Ole Miss and Baylor.

Ole Miss was a favorite to make some noise in the preseason. The Rebels have done just that behind Lane Kiffin’s offense led by Heisman finalist Matt Corral. The Rebels have been fun to watch, especially with so many area players on the team, such as Snoop Connor, John Ryes Plumlee and Dannis Jackson. Of course, you can’t forget all the history Ole Miss has with the Sugar bowl as the Rebels make their 10th appearance in the game.

On the opposite end, you have the feel-good story of Baylor coach Dave Aranda and the unlikely success his Bears have had. If you don’t know Aranda’s story, I encourage you to read Ross Dellenger’s story on Sports Illustrated’s website. To simply put it, 10 years ago, Aranda was fired from Hawaii, financially broke with three kids, and evicted from his apartment. Now Baylor, which by one yard, are the conference champions of the Big 12.

Keep in mind, Baylor is with a backup quarterback and their top running back who has rushed for 1,400 yards played linebacker the previous season.

I’m ready to take my holiday break, plop down in front of the TV this Christmas season and enjoy some bowl games.

Andrew Abadie of Pine Belt Sports can be reached via email at andrew@pinebeltsports.com. Follow him on Twitter: @PineBeltSPORTS.