Lumberton opened the game with early momentum on offense, but Taylorsville stunned the Panthers with 40 unanswered points in the first half to run away with a 60-22 home win.

Both teams entered Friday night 3-0 in district play, but the Tartars were the team to preserve their unbeaten record with a complete performance in all phases. Taylorsville scored six touchdowns on offense and also added two touchdowns through special teams play, while holding the Panthers to under 200 yards of offense.

“Hats off to them. They came ready to play tonight and they did what they were supposed to,” Lumberton Head Coach Jonathan Ladner said. “We laid an egg, but that’s what happens when you are not ready to play and that starts with me. I thought we had a good week of practice, but sometimes that can be deceiving. It snowballed on us and we just couldn’t stop it. That’s on me, but we’ve got to play better and execute better.”

Running back Cobey Craft led the way for Taylorsville and left Lumberton with no answers from his first carry of the game. Craft set the tone as he rushed 65 yards to the endzone untouched on the second play of the game to give the Tartars a 6-0 lead.

By the end of the night, Craft had accumulated 294 yards on 23 carries for five touchdowns. He also added 20 yards receiving from a catch on a screen play.

“I told him when we were shaking hands that you’re a heck of a ballplayer-make sure you take care of your grades and yourself, and you got a bright future,” Ladner said. “He reminds me a lot of the kid we had a couple of years ago in Robert Henry. He’s a dynamic player, he can pound it, catch it and he can out run you. I just told him to take advantage of every opportunity you get and make sure you know that you’ve got your stuff taken care of because you have a chance to play college football.”

The Panthers responded to Craft’s touchdown on the following drive with a score of its own. Jakeith Sandifer scored on a seven-yard rush after a fourth-down conversion to tie the game 6-6.

Lumberton did not score again for the entire first half and amounted just 109 yards on offense compared to Taylorsville’s 311 yards.

The Tartars began their scoring onslaught on the following kickoff as Jamarion Ulmer returned the kick for around 70 yards and Craft converted a two-point attempt to make the score 14-6.

The Panthers drove the ball down the field again, but made a mistake on a fourth down situation that Ladner signified as the turning point in the game.

“I go back to that fourth and very short when we snap the ball and we weren’t even lined out in our formation and snap the ball over the quarterback’s head. We give it to them at midfield and they go up 22-6. It kind of just snowballed from there,” Jonathan said.

Taylorsville again went to the middle of the field following the turnover on downs, but this time through the air. Quarterback Laza Beavers struck Reco Crosby, who outran Lumberton’s secondary for a 56-yard touchdown. Craft’s two-point conversion extended the Tartars’ lead to 22-6.

The Panthers prepared to get the ball back in what seemed to be a chance to shift momentum, but the Tartars gambled and scored with a fake punt that Craft rushed in for a 49-yard touchdown. His two-point conversion made the game 30-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Taylorsville stuck to what was working in the round game in the second quarter, again feeding the ball to Craft for his third touchdown of the first half on a 31-yard rush. He added his fourth touchdown on a goal line rush for a final half score of 46-6.

Despite the large deficit, Lumberton did not give up in the second half. The Panthers got back on the scoreboard as Kalyjah Willis returned the opening kickoff for 70 yards to make it 46-14.

Craft added his final touchdown of the game with a 50-yard rush to respond to the Panthers at 54-14.

Lumberton continued to establish the run and added its last touchdown of the game with an eight-yard touchdown from Takell Lee to make it 54-22.

“We fought in the second half. We didn’t lay down- it could have been much worse,” Ladner said. “We found a couple of guys that run the ball in the second half pretty hard, so I think we’ve got something to kind of go forward with the next couple of weeks and some guys that we’re going to start getting a few more touches. Sandifer and Lee both deserve a few more touches the way they ran the ball in the second half tonight.”

Sandifer and Lee accounted for both of Lumberton’s offensive touchdowns and a combined 95 of the team’s 165 yards.

TK Keyes added the final points of the game on a 50-yard punt return touchdown for the Panthers. Keyes also had an interception to his performance near the end of the first half.

Ladner said that the Panthers will have to get back to the drawing board and focus on execution in preparation of their next matchup on the road against Enterprise on Friday, Oct. 21.