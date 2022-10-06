TROY - Southern Miss trailed by three behind Troy at halftime with a shot at winning its first Sun Belt Conference matchup, but the Trojans prevailed 27-10 by taking advantage of the turnover battle.

“They are an experienced ball club and battle-tested. They brought great energy and we brought great energy. It was a great football game for a long time,” Southern Miss coach Will Hall said. “We’re just not very good on offense right now. That’s what it came down to…all in all, we just didn’t make the plays.”

The Golden Eagles knew the strength of Troy’s defense headed into the match and it was ultimately the deciding factor in the game. The Trojans held Southern Miss to just 205 yards, recorded five sacks, and forced four turnovers.

Freshman quarterback Zach Wilcke struggled with the defense, going 19-35 for 157 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions, and a fumble.

“He’s going to watch this tape and see that he had some things there and he made some plays early. I thought it was unfortunate that his first two picks were tough…the second one was a tough deal on him as well and I think he maybe let that get to him because in the next two pass plays, we had two people wide-open and he missed both times,” Hall said. “He’s got to learn from that and play one play at a time and he will. He’s a great kid with a lot of talent and he’s improving. He’s just got to learn to put a bad play behind him and go on to the next.”

Southern Miss ran for a net of just 48 yards, but lost 24 yards from sacks. Frank Gore Jr. accounted for all but six of Southern Miss’ rush yards with 67 yards on 15 attempts.

“We popped some runs in the first half and got one called back on a penalty, but every time we got something going, they forced a turnover,” Hall said. “We didn’t try to run it much. They blitzed a lot and rolled to an extra guy in the box. We ran three by one sets, and so we went to the air. We had some good things there, but we didn’t execute as well as we would like. We’ve got to get a lot better quickly offensively.”

Troy ended up winning the turnover differential, but Southern Miss forced two turnovers in the first half. Quarterback Jarret Doege threw an interception to Cam Harrell at the beginning of the second quarter and then threw a pick to Jay Stanley in the endzone on its next possession.

“We always try to get a lot of turnovers throughout the game, so it just brought a lot of energy to us,” Stanley said. “I was in zone, saw the quarterback rolling out, so I just fell back, saw it, and got the interception.”

Doege’s first interception led to Southern Miss’ only touchdown of the game. Wilcke connected with Jason Brownlee on the first play of the drive for a 13-yard touchdown to put the Golden Eagles up 7-3. Brownlee caught a career-high 12 catches for 105 yards.

“I was just doing my job to the highest I can do it and just making a play when it was time to make a play,” Brownlee said.

Brownlee’s production accounted for 67% of Southern Miss’ total receiving yardage. Wilcke completed seven of his other passes to four other receivers. Hall says the receiving disparity was in part of taking advantage of what the defense gave them.

“They weren’t going to let Brownlee get over the top, which is smart by them, so there were a lot of underneath hitches and slants that they were giving us because they were taking the run away, but also not letting us create a big play,” Hall said. “We were able to get him a lot of touches underneath, and able to give it to Latreal Jones once, but we had some more things that we would have liked to do there.”

Troy scored its first touchdown from Wilcke’s second interception in the second quarter. The Trojans started in favorable field position and punched the ball in the endzone on a one-yard rush from DK Billingsley.

All but one of Troy’s touchdowns were from Southern Miss turnovers.

The Trojans drove the ball down the field on a six-play, 83 yard-drive on the opening possession of the second half. Kimani Vidal capped the drive off with a 10-yard rush to increase the Trojans’ lead to 17-7.

Briggs Bourgeois added a 34-yard field goal at the end of the third quarter for the team's final score of the game. Still, the game was within one possession at 17-10 headed into the final 15 minutes.

The Trojans pulled away at the beginning of the fourth quarter as Wilcke threw his third interception, which led to a Troy field goal. Troy forced Wilcke to fumble on the next drive. Doege scored immediately with a 23-yard pass to Tez Johnson for the final score of 27-10.

“We knew exactly what they were doing and how they were trying to play. We just didn’t execute at the highest level and also got some penalties that shot us in the foot,” Brownlee said.

Southern Miss drops to 2-3 and 0-1 in Sun Belt play. The Golden Eagles return to M.M. Roberts Stadium for a homecoming matchup against Arkansas State on Oct. 15.