Sumrall rode in the driver's seat to a 34-21 victory and its fourth win in the last five years against Purvis in the Battle for Highway 589 rivalry.

"It's a district win, but it's a rival game, and [with] all the things that go along with that, it's always good to beat them," Sumrall Head Coach Shannon White said. "We've won four of the last five, so we're excited about that, and that's something to celebrate. It's a district win, but this whole thing's about getting in the playoffs, not just about beating Purvis."

The Bobcats took an early 7-0 lead on the opening drive from a ten-yard scramble by quarterback Landon Hawkins and did not lose control for the remainder of the game.

"They were just more physical than we were tonight, and they did a good job. We knew it was going to be a battle coming in, and they were very physical and opportunistic on offense," Purvis Head Coach Brad Hankins said.

Sumrall forced a first-half shutout, limiting the Tornadoes to just 88 total offensive yards, a turnover, and a turnover on downs. The Bobcats had a few mishaps in the secondary late in the game but thwarted an area in which the Tornadoes have succeeded this season.

Purvis running back Moses Cummings averaged 133 rushing yards per game before the contest but earned just 59 yards on 23 carries against Sumrall.

"We got pushed around a bit last week, and I thought we responded well this week," White said. "Our linemen and linebackers just played really well, and I thought we tackled well. Moses [Cummings] is a good running back, so I thought we did well and had a lot of important single tackles out there."

On the other side of the ball, running back Trevor Daniels provided a consistent spark that extended the Bobcats' drives. He finished with 146 rushing yards on 23 carries and two of Sumrall's touchdowns.

Daniels' first score came from a seven-yard rush in the second quarter that extended Sumrall's lead at halftime to 13-0.

"The guy's got great vision. He just sees small gaps, gets downhill, and is effective," White said. "He had a super night for sure, and his linemen did a great job for him as well."

The Tornadoes got on the scoreboard in the third quarter on an improbable 4th and 30 attempt. Quarterback Jojo Parker struck a ball past a couple of Bobcats defenders to his receiver, Mason Beverly, for a 39-yard touchdown. The play kickstarted Purvis' explosiveness in the passing game in the second half.

Daniels responded a couple of drives later in the fourth quarter with a six-yard rushing touchdown for a 20-7 Bobcats lead, but Parker found his receiver again on the team's next possession.

Parker hauled a 47-yard touchdown to Beverly, who beat the defender and strolled in the endzone to put the game back within one possession at 20-14.

Parker threw for 186 yards and three touchdowns in the second half alone after being held to 60 yards in the first half. He threw 246 yards on 14-27 passes with three touchdowns and a pick in the game. His top target, Beverly, caught five passes for 146 yards and two scores.

"Purvis has got a good team, and I knew we had to play really good to beat them," White said. "We had some breakdowns in pass coverage, but that guy [Parker] can throw the football, so those things are going to happen."

The momentum looked to be shifting to the Tornadoes, but Sumrall responded immediately with a 47-yard touchdown from Hawkins to Malek Mcnair that put the Bobcats up two possessions at 27-14.

After forcing a turnover on downs, Sumrall's offense put the game away with an eleven-yard touchdown rush from Caleb Hensarling.

"We're young and growing, so there are some growing pains, but that's what it is. We'll get better next week and get ready for Columbia."

Parker threw a 23-yard touchdown on Purvis' last drive to make the final score 34-21.

Puvis falls to 4-3 and 0-2 in 4A-Region 7 district play, while Sumrall jumps to 5-2 and 1-1 in district. The Tornadoes face Columbia at home next week and Sumrall travels to play Lawrence County.