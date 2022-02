On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, Hattiesburg Police arrested and charged an individual in an ongoing sexual battery investigation.

William Jordan, 20, of Poplarville, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual battery of a child under at least 14, but under the age of 16.

The incident occurred in late October 2021, at a home on Southern Avenue in the Hub City.

Jordan was booked into the Forrest County Jail.