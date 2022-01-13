On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, Hattiesburg Police responded to a report of a commercial burglary in progress and arrested one person.

Around 4:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a commercial burglary in progress in the 6100 block of Highway 49.

When officers arrived, the front door to the business was shattered, and officers located an individual inside.

That individual was later identified as Matthew Manna, 24, of Ridgeland.

Manna was charged with one count of commercial burglary and booked into the Forrest County Jail.