On Sunday, January 9, 2022, Hattiesburg Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 2600 block of McClelland Street around 9 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, there was a physical altercation between multiple juveniles, and a 24-year-old male.

Delarence Collins, 24, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of child exploitation, after making attempts to solicit one of the juveniles.

Collins was booked into the Forrest County Jail.