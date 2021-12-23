Iesha Barnett, RN, who works as a case manager on the Skilled Nursing Unit at Forrest General Hospital, has been named the November recipient of the DAISY Award. The award, which is presented monthly to a deserving nurse or nurses, exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.­

According to her nominator, Barnett is a great example of Forrest General Hospital’s We C.A.R.E. values. “She is our CM on the Skilled Nursing Unit, and when there is a need in any way, she is always willing to help without hesitation,” her nominator said. “On holidays, our unit honors anyone that specific event celebrates. On Veteran’s Day, Martin came to work with pillows for each patient with their name, military branch logo, and a thank you message as a token of appreciation. She displays selflessness and empathy for our patients who are here and unable to celebrate the holiday in their home environment.”

Barnett, who has worked at Forrest General Hospital for seven years, knew she wanted to be a nurse since she was a teenager. “When I was 14, my mother developed Guillain-Barre syndrome,” she explained. During the time her mother was in the hospital, Barnett developed a relationship with some of the nurses caring for her mom. “They would take me aside and explain what they were doing and how they were caring for her. I knew then that I wanted to do something in the nursing field.”

From Laurel, Barnett earned her nursing degree at Jones College.

The pillows Barnett made for veterans on her floor were a token of appreciation and as a crafter, something Barnett finds great happiness in making. “Because these patients, who were veterans, were in the hospital on Veterans Day, I wanted to do something special,” Barnett said.

Darcy Nettles, director of the Skilled Nursing Unit, said Barnett goes above and beyond for all staff and patients. “As a case manager, she comes out on the floor and helps with tasks, even taking a patient load when there is a need. And she never complains,” Nettles said. “She works hard and helps with whatever is needed. She truly goes above and beyond in her role as a nurse, but she’s also very compassionate and caring with our patients.”

“Nurses, like Iesha and others who have been nominated for and honored with the DAISY Award during the past year, are an integral part of what makes Forrest General such a caring and compassionate place for your healthcare needs,” said Millie Swan, Forrest Health vice president. “I am so proud of Iesha and how hard she works to make our patients feel appreciated and cared for in such a warm manner.”

The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 in California by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of an auto-immune disease. During his eight-week hospital stay, his family was impressed by the care and compassion his nurses provided, not only to him but to everyone in the family. They created the DAISY Award in his memory to recognize those nurses who make a big difference in the lives of so many people.

Forrest General Hospital is proud to be a DAISY Award partner and recognizes one of its nurses with this special honor every month. Nurses are nominated by patients and family members, as well as other healthcare professionals. The winner is then selected by a board of healthcare workers. Each DAISY Award Honoree is recognized at a public ceremony in her/his unit and receives a certificate, a DAISY Award pin, and a hand-carved stone sculpture entitled, “A Healer’s Touch,” handcrafted by a tribe in Zimbabwe.