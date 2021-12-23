Forrest General Home Care Nurse, Robert “Scott” Nelson, RN, BSN, has been awarded the 2021 Mississippi Association for Home Care (MAHC) J.T. Gilbert Clinical Award. The award is named for Gilbert, a physical therapist who was the first person to start a home care agency in the state of Mississippi.

MAHC is a statewide corporation that focuses on fostering and maintaining high standards of home health care. All 82 Mississippi counties are served by MAHC members.

The association presents two awards each year – one to honor a home care clinician representing any discipline and another to recognize a home health aide. The clinical award is given to a clinician who exhibits excellence involved in direct patient care in the home care field.

“We are honored for Scott to be recognized with the Gilbert Clinical Award,” said Leslie Masters, director of Forrest General Home care. “It’s the hard work and dedication to his job, as well as the attention given to our patients, that speaks volumes to the care we want these patients to receive, whether at home or in the hospital.”

Nelson has held several positions with Forrest General Home Care during the past 24 years including field nurse, IV nurse, and currently, telehealth nurse. He has been named Forrest General Home Care Nurse of the Year multiple times.

Masters, Nelson’s nominator, noted that “Scott Nelson cares!” And while that is a short, simple statement, it in no way reflects the enormity of how much he cares. This is evident in the care of homebound patients on a daily basis. As a telehealth nurse, Nelson is responsible for calling patients with abnormal readings on a daily basis. He then takes these readings and works to prevent patients from having to return to the hospital. Masters continued that “Nelson’s attention to detail is unmatched, reviewing every medication with every patient.” Nelson is an educator who works with his patients to help them learn about their disease, what symptoms to look for, and ways to improve quality of life for each of them.”

Keeping himself up-to-date by researching various topics, Nelson uses his own time to keep informed of treatments that might be helpful to those in his care. In addition to the patient, Nelson has also been known to troubleshoot their telehealth equipment in order to keep them in touch. “He takes responsibility for doing what is best for his patients, which is at the crux of Forrest General’s We C.A.R.E. values,” Masters said. “Anyone who worked with Nelson in his 24 years with Forrest General Home Care will agree that Scott Nelson cares!”